Akamai App & API Protector is a comprehensive security solution designed to protect websites, applications, and APIs. It combines web application firewall, bot mitigation, API security, and DDoS protection, including Layer 7 DDoS defense. The tool utilizes Akamai's edge network to inspect traffic in real-time, defending against various cyber threats. It features an Adaptive Security Engine that learns attack patterns and adapts to future cybersecurity threats. The solution offers automatic security updates and self-tuning capabilities to minimize manual effort in maintaining application security. It includes API discovery and protection features to manage risks from new or previously unknown APIs. The tool integrates with DevOps workflows through a GUI, Terraform provider, APIs, or the Akamai CLI. It provides custom dashboards, real-time alerts, and SIEM integration for investigating security vulnerabilities and triaging attacks.

Application Security
Commercial
application-securityapi-securityweb-securityddoswafbot-detection

