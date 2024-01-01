Akamai App & API Protector is a comprehensive security solution designed to protect websites, applications, and APIs. It combines web application firewall, bot mitigation, API security, and DDoS protection, including Layer 7 DDoS defense. The tool utilizes Akamai's edge network to inspect traffic in real-time, defending against various cyber threats. It features an Adaptive Security Engine that learns attack patterns and adapts to future cybersecurity threats. The solution offers automatic security updates and self-tuning capabilities to minimize manual effort in maintaining application security. It includes API discovery and protection features to manage risks from new or previously unknown APIs. The tool integrates with DevOps workflows through a GUI, Terraform provider, APIs, or the Akamai CLI. It provides custom dashboards, real-time alerts, and SIEM integration for investigating security vulnerabilities and triaging attacks.
This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.
Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.
Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.
cwe_checker is a suite of checks to detect common bug classes in ELF binaries using Ghidra for firmware analysis.
Scan files for viruses and malware with language-agnostic REST API
An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues.
An open-source modern Dependency Walker for Windows developers.
A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses
A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files.