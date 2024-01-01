Arnica 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Arnica is an application security platform that provides comprehensive protection across the software development lifecycle. It offers real-time scanning and risk mitigation for various aspects of application security, including: 1. Code Security: Performs Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanning to identify vulnerabilities in source code and third-party dependencies. 2. Secret Detection and Mitigation: Identifies and helps mitigate hardcoded secrets in real-time. 3. Software Bill of Materials (SBOM): Generates a catalog of all open-source libraries used across an organization. 4. Automated Developer Access Management: Implements least privilege access control for developers. 5. Anomalous Developer Behavior Detection: Monitors and alerts on unusual developer activities to protect against potential insider threats. 6. Security Reporting and Audit: Provides logging and reporting capabilities to support compliance efforts. 7. Application Security Posture Management (ASPM): Helps identify and prioritize risks in products and source code. Arnica integrates with various development tools and platforms, aiming to provide security coverage without impacting development velocity.