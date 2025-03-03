JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform

The JFrog Platform is a comprehensive software supply chain management solution that integrates multiple security and development components: 1. Repository Management: - Provides universal artifact and ML model repository management through Artifactory - Enables centralized storage and distribution of software packages, containers, and ML models 2. Security Features: - Implements Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for detecting vulnerabilities - Offers source code scanning capabilities (SAST) - Includes secrets detection mechanisms - Provides runtime security monitoring - Features Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security scanning 3. DevSecOps Integration: - Enables package curation and validation - Implements automated security controls throughout the development pipeline - Offers supply chain exposure scanning and impact analysis 4. AI/ML Capabilities: - Supports ML model lifecycle management - Provides security controls specific to AI/ML workflows - Enables model building, training, deployment, and monitoring 5. Distribution and Management: - Facilitates secure software distribution across multiple endpoints - Includes IoT device management capabilities - Supports multi-site deployments and high availability configurations The platform integrates with common development tools and cloud providers, supporting both cloud-native and hybrid deployments while maintaining compliance and security standards.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack.
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) protect web applications and APIs from attacks, providing prebuilt security rules and the ability to create custom rules.
A honeypot trap for Symfony2 forms to reduce spam submissions.
Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite
A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in dependency configurations by checking for lingering free namespaces for private package names.
A self-managed static code analysis platform that conducts continuous inspection of codebases to identify security vulnerabilities, bugs, and code quality issues.
Pint is a PIN tool that exposes the PIN API to lua scripts, allowing dynamic instrumentation of binaries.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Check Point CloudGuard WAF
A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.