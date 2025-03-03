JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

The JFrog Platform is a comprehensive software supply chain management solution that integrates multiple security and development components: 1. Repository Management: - Provides universal artifact and ML model repository management through Artifactory - Enables centralized storage and distribution of software packages, containers, and ML models 2. Security Features: - Implements Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for detecting vulnerabilities - Offers source code scanning capabilities (SAST) - Includes secrets detection mechanisms - Provides runtime security monitoring - Features Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security scanning 3. DevSecOps Integration: - Enables package curation and validation - Implements automated security controls throughout the development pipeline - Offers supply chain exposure scanning and impact analysis 4. AI/ML Capabilities: - Supports ML model lifecycle management - Provides security controls specific to AI/ML workflows - Enables model building, training, deployment, and monitoring 5. Distribution and Management: - Facilitates secure software distribution across multiple endpoints - Includes IoT device management capabilities - Supports multi-site deployments and high availability configurations The platform integrates with common development tools and cloud providers, supporting both cloud-native and hybrid deployments while maintaining compliance and security standards.