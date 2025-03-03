Boman.ai 0 Commercial

Boman.ai is a DevSecOps platform that integrates multiple security scanning capabilities into the software development lifecycle. The platform combines several security testing methodologies: - Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code analysis - Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for runtime security testing - Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for dependency scanning - Secret scanning for detecting exposed credentials and sensitive information The system features: - CI/CD pipeline integration capabilities - AI/ML-based processing to reduce false positives - Vulnerability management and tracking - Security metrics monitoring through a SaaS portal - Support for multiple programming languages - Configurable scanning options - Exportable vulnerability reports in XLS format The platform offers different tiers of service: - A free developer tier for single application scanning - Team tier for multiple applications and users - Business tier with extended retention and advanced analytics The tool provides continuous security scanning capabilities while attempting to minimize configuration requirements and security expertise needed for implementation.