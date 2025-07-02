Jsmon 0 Commercial

Jsmon is a JavaScript security scanning platform that continuously monitors JavaScript files for security vulnerabilities, exposed secrets, and sensitive information. The tool provides automated JavaScript discovery by crawling domains to identify and analyze all JavaScript files. It detects hardcoded API keys, credentials, and other sensitive data that could lead to security breaches. Key features include: - 24/7 JavaScript crawling and monitoring - Automated threat detection for JavaScript files - Change detection to track modifications in JavaScript code over time - Custom regex support for tailored scanning - Secrets and PII detection in JavaScript files - Integration capabilities with Slack, Discord, and email for notifications - API access for programmatic integration into security workflows - Reporting functionality with exports in PDF, JSON, and CSV formats Jsmon offers domain-to-JS extraction, authenticated JavaScript scans, and workspace support for team collaboration. The platform includes an AI-powered assistant to help users understand scan results and potential security issues. The tool is designed for security professionals, bug bounty hunters, and organizations looking to secure their web applications by identifying vulnerabilities in client-side JavaScript code.