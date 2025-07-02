Jsmon is a JavaScript security scanning platform that continuously monitors JavaScript files for security vulnerabilities, exposed secrets, and sensitive information. The tool provides automated JavaScript discovery by crawling domains to identify and analyze all JavaScript files. It detects hardcoded API keys, credentials, and other sensitive data that could lead to security breaches. Key features include: - 24/7 JavaScript crawling and monitoring - Automated threat detection for JavaScript files - Change detection to track modifications in JavaScript code over time - Custom regex support for tailored scanning - Secrets and PII detection in JavaScript files - Integration capabilities with Slack, Discord, and email for notifications - API access for programmatic integration into security workflows - Reporting functionality with exports in PDF, JSON, and CSV formats Jsmon offers domain-to-JS extraction, authenticated JavaScript scans, and workspace support for team collaboration. The platform includes an AI-powered assistant to help users understand scan results and potential security issues. The tool is designed for security professionals, bug bounty hunters, and organizations looking to secure their web applications by identifying vulnerabilities in client-side JavaScript code.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
Backslash Security is an application security platform that uses reachability analysis to enhance SAST and SCA, prioritize vulnerabilities, and provide remediation guidance.
API Security is a comprehensive solution that provides continuous discovery, vulnerability assessment, threat detection, compliance monitoring, dynamic testing, and remediation capabilities to protect APIs against various threats and vulnerabilities.
A tool to conduct preliminary security checks in code, infrastructure, or IAM configurations using various open-source tools.
Threatspy is an application security testing platform that enables developers and security teams to discover, analyze, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs through an automated end-to-end process.
A self-managed static code analysis platform that conducts continuous inspection of codebases to identify security vulnerabilities, bugs, and code quality issues.
ThreatLocker is an enterprise cybersecurity platform that provides comprehensive endpoint protection and zero-trust security to prevent ransomware, viruses, and other malicious software from running on endpoints.
A deliberately weak and insecure implementation of GraphQL for testing and practicing GraphQL security
An Application Security Posture Management platform that provides visibility, security controls, and automated workflows across the software development lifecycle from code to cloud.
PINNED
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
PTJunior
An AI-powered penetration testing platform that autonomously discovers, exploits, and documents vulnerabilities while generating NIST-compliant reports.
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
OSINTLeak
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.