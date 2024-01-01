Kodem 0 Commercial

Kodem is an application security platform that combines static analysis (SAST) and software composition analysis (SCA) with runtime intelligence. The platform analyzes code, containers, and memory at the function level to provide context about application behavior during execution. It incorporates: - Runtime analysis to validate vulnerability exploitability - Attack chain mapping to identify critical vulnerabilities - AI-powered analysis for vulnerability assessment - SBOM generation with runtime context - Automated workflow for vulnerability remediation - Container and Infrastructure as Code security scanning The tool aims to reduce false positives in vulnerability detection by correlating static analysis findings with runtime behavior.