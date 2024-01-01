Kodem is an application security platform that combines static analysis (SAST) and software composition analysis (SCA) with runtime intelligence. The platform analyzes code, containers, and memory at the function level to provide context about application behavior during execution. It incorporates: - Runtime analysis to validate vulnerability exploitability - Attack chain mapping to identify critical vulnerabilities - AI-powered analysis for vulnerability assessment - SBOM generation with runtime context - Automated workflow for vulnerability remediation - Container and Infrastructure as Code security scanning The tool aims to reduce false positives in vulnerability detection by correlating static analysis findings with runtime behavior.
Python-based web server framework for setting up fake web servers and services with precise data responses.
The Contrast Runtime Security Platform is a suite of application security tools that integrates security into the software development lifecycle and production environments, including IAST, SAST, RASP, and SCA capabilities.
Falco is a cloud native runtime security tool for Linux operating systems that detects and alerts on abnormal behavior and potential security threats in real-time.
Search engine for open-source Git repositories with advanced features like case sensitivity and regular expressions.
JavaScript parser, minifier, compressor, and beautifier toolkit with simplified API and CLI.
A comprehensive cheatsheet for XSS filter evasion techniques.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.