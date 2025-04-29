Symbiotic Security is an AI-powered code security solution that integrates directly into the IDE to detect, remediate, and educate developers about security vulnerabilities in real-time. The platform operates as a continuous security coach rather than a traditional code scanner, identifying potential security issues while code is being written instead of after completion. This approach helps prevent vulnerabilities from entering the codebase in the first place. Key features include: 1. Automatic AI Remediation: When security issues are detected, the system automatically suggests secure replacement code snippets that can be immediately applied. 2. Contextual AI Training: Security issues are used as learning opportunities, providing developers with real-time education about vulnerabilities without disrupting their workflow. 3. AI Security Assistant: Developers can interact with an AI assistant to understand vulnerabilities, explore secure coding techniques, and generate tailored solutions. 4. Real-time Detection: The tool identifies potential security issues during the drafting phase, before code reaches CI/CD pipelines, reducing back-and-forth iterations and remediation time. Symbiotic Security aims to help development teams maintain secure coding practices while working with both manually written code and code generated by AI coding assistants.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
A Burp Suite content discovery plugin that adds smart functionality to the Buster plugin.
A webshell manager via terminal for controlling web servers running PHP or MySQL.
WPRecon is a tool for recognizing vulnerabilities and blackbox information for WordPress.
A command-line tool that scans NPM packages and ZIP files to detect exposed secrets and sensitive credentials in source code and configuration files.
WordPress plugin to reduce comment spam with a smarter honeypot.
A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows.
PINNED
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Check Point CloudGuard WAF
A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.