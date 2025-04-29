Symbiotic Security 0 Commercial

Symbiotic Security is an AI-powered code security solution that integrates directly into the IDE to detect, remediate, and educate developers about security vulnerabilities in real-time. The platform operates as a continuous security coach rather than a traditional code scanner, identifying potential security issues while code is being written instead of after completion. This approach helps prevent vulnerabilities from entering the codebase in the first place. Key features include: 1. Automatic AI Remediation: When security issues are detected, the system automatically suggests secure replacement code snippets that can be immediately applied. 2. Contextual AI Training: Security issues are used as learning opportunities, providing developers with real-time education about vulnerabilities without disrupting their workflow. 3. AI Security Assistant: Developers can interact with an AI assistant to understand vulnerabilities, explore secure coding techniques, and generate tailored solutions. 4. Real-time Detection: The tool identifies potential security issues during the drafting phase, before code reaches CI/CD pipelines, reducing back-and-forth iterations and remediation time. Symbiotic Security aims to help development teams maintain secure coding practices while working with both manually written code and code generated by AI coding assistants.