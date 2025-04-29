Symbiotic Security Logo

Symbiotic Security

0
Commercial
Application Security
Ai
Application Security
Code Security
Security Automation
Devsecops
Security Analysis
Vulnerability Detection
Security Education
Ide
Static Analysis
Visit Website

Symbiotic Security is an AI-powered code security solution that integrates directly into the IDE to detect, remediate, and educate developers about security vulnerabilities in real-time. The platform operates as a continuous security coach rather than a traditional code scanner, identifying potential security issues while code is being written instead of after completion. This approach helps prevent vulnerabilities from entering the codebase in the first place. Key features include: 1. Automatic AI Remediation: When security issues are detected, the system automatically suggests secure replacement code snippets that can be immediately applied. 2. Contextual AI Training: Security issues are used as learning opportunities, providing developers with real-time education about vulnerabilities without disrupting their workflow. 3. AI Security Assistant: Developers can interact with an AI assistant to understand vulnerabilities, explore secure coding techniques, and generate tailored solutions. 4. Real-time Detection: The tool identifies potential security issues during the drafting phase, before code reaches CI/CD pipelines, reducing back-and-forth iterations and remediation time. Symbiotic Security aims to help development teams maintain secure coding practices while working with both manually written code and code generated by AI coding assistants.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

BurpSmartBuster Logo
BurpSmartBuster

A Burp Suite content discovery plugin that adds smart functionality to the Buster plugin.

Free
Application Security
Webshell-Sniper Logo
Webshell-Sniper

A webshell manager via terminal for controlling web servers running PHP or MySQL.

Free
Application Security
APKLeaks Logo
APKLeaks

Scanning APK file for URIs, endpoints & secrets.

Free
Application Security
WPRecon Logo
WPRecon

WPRecon is a tool for recognizing vulnerabilities and blackbox information for WordPress.

Free
Application Security
Oralyzer Logo
Oralyzer

Open Redirection Analyzer

Free
Application Security
Seekrets OSS Logo
Seekrets OSS

A command-line tool that scans NPM packages and ZIP files to detect exposed secrets and sensitive credentials in source code and configuration files.

Free
Application Security
WP-Smart-Honeypot Logo
WP-Smart-Honeypot

WordPress plugin to reduce comment spam with a smarter honeypot.

Free
Application Security
Codacy Logo
Codacy

A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows.

Commercial
Application Security

PINNED

ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Cloud Security