Hunt-Detect-Prevent

A threat hunting capability that leverages Sysmon and MITRE ATT&CK on Azure Sentinel
Lists of sources and utilities to hunt, detect, and prevent evildoers. Resources include AD Security, Microsoft EMET, Microsoft ATA, Microsoft File Screening, Threat Hunting, PowerShell Log hunting, and more.
ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks.
A reference implementation for collecting events and performing CAR analytics to detect potential adversary activity.
Taxii2 server for interacting with taxii services.
Provides advanced external threat intelligence to help organizations proactively identify and mitigate potential security threats.
A repository to aid Windows threat hunters in looking for common artifacts.