Sentinel ATT&CK aims to simplify the rapid deployment of a threat hunting capability that leverages Sysmon and MITRE ATT&CK on Azure Sentinel. Overview Sentinel ATT&CK provides the following tools: * An ARM template to automatically deploy Sentinel ATT&CK to your Azure environment * A Sysmon configuration file compatible with Azure Sentinel and mapped to specific ATT&CK techniques * A Sysmon log parser mapped against the OSSEM data model * 117 ready-to-use Kusto detection rules covering 156 ATT&CK techniques * A Sysmon threat hunting workbook inspired by the Threat Hunting App for Splunk to help simplify threat hunts * A Terraform script to provision a lab to test Sentinel ATT&CK Comprehensive guidance to help you use the materials in this repository Usage Head over to the WIKI to learn how to deploy and run Sentinel ATT&CK. A copy of the DEF CON 27 cloud village presentation introducing Sentinel ATT&CK can be found here and here. Contributing As this repository is constantly being updated and worked on, if you spot any problems we warmly welcome pull requests or submissions on
