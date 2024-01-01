Sentinel ATT&CK Logo

Sentinel ATT&CK aims to simplify the rapid deployment of a threat hunting capability that leverages Sysmon and MITRE ATT&CK on Azure Sentinel. Overview Sentinel ATT&CK provides the following tools: * An ARM template to automatically deploy Sentinel ATT&CK to your Azure environment * A Sysmon configuration file compatible with Azure Sentinel and mapped to specific ATT&CK techniques * A Sysmon log parser mapped against the OSSEM data model * 117 ready-to-use Kusto detection rules covering 156 ATT&CK techniques * A Sysmon threat hunting workbook inspired by the Threat Hunting App for Splunk to help simplify threat hunts * A Terraform script to provision a lab to test Sentinel ATT&CK Comprehensive guidance to help you use the materials in this repository Usage Head over to the WIKI to learn how to deploy and run Sentinel ATT&CK. A copy of the DEF CON 27 cloud village presentation introducing Sentinel ATT&CK can be found here and here. Contributing As this repository is constantly being updated and worked on, if you spot any problems we warmly welcome pull requests or submissions on

Threat Management
Free
sysmonmitre-attackthreat-hunting

