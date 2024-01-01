Detecting the Elusive Active Directory Threat Hunting is a comprehensive resource presented by Sean Metcalf (@Pyrotek3) that provides guidance on threat hunting in Active Directory environments. The resource covers various topics including tracking command-line/PowerShell activity, Kerberoasting detection, auditing attacker activity, and monitoring enterprise command-line activity. Additionally, it discusses the importance of logging the correct type of data and correlating Event IDs to anomalous activity. The resource also introduces Microsoft Sysinternals System Monitor (Sysmon) as a tool for monitoring process activity, image loads, and network connections. Furthermore, it highlights interesting Microsoft binaries to monitor for potential security threats. The resource is an in-depth guide for security professionals and researchers to identify and mitigate Active Directory threats.