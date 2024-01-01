A comprehensive cheat sheet for Windows and Linux terminals and command lines, covering essential commands and syntax for various tasks.
Detecting the Elusive Active Directory Threat Hunting is a comprehensive resource presented by Sean Metcalf (@Pyrotek3) that provides guidance on threat hunting in Active Directory environments. The resource covers various topics including tracking command-line/PowerShell activity, Kerberoasting detection, auditing attacker activity, and monitoring enterprise command-line activity. Additionally, it discusses the importance of logging the correct type of data and correlating Event IDs to anomalous activity. The resource also introduces Microsoft Sysinternals System Monitor (Sysmon) as a tool for monitoring process activity, image loads, and network connections. Furthermore, it highlights interesting Microsoft binaries to monitor for potential security threats. The resource is an in-depth guide for security professionals and researchers to identify and mitigate Active Directory threats.
BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications.
A Microsoft framework for secure and efficient sharing of cybersecurity information between trusted parties to reduce cybersecurity risks.
A tool for testing and analyzing RFID and NFC tags, allowing users to read and write data, and perform various attacks and tests.
A comprehensive guide to hardening OpenLDAP on Linux using AppArmor and systemd, providing a defense in depth approach to securing LDAP deployments.
A behavior-based malware detection system for Android platforms that uses crowdsourcing to detect anomalies and malware in applications.