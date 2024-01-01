Santa is a binary and file access authorization system for macOS.
Cisco Secure Endpoint is a cloud-native endpoint security solution that provides advanced protection across control points, enabling businesses to stay resilient. It offers powerful EDR capabilities, USB device control, integrated XDR capabilities, and built-in Talos Threat Hunting to detect and respond to threats. With Cisco Secure Endpoint, businesses can stop threats before they compromise their operations, reduce remediation times by up to 85%, and gain deep visibility into events and device trajectory. The solution also integrates with other Cisco products, such as Cisco XDR, Cisco Umbrella, and Cisco Duo, to provide a comprehensive security posture.
ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine that detects trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats.
Symantec Enterprise Cloud provides comprehensive cybersecurity for large enterprises, with a focus on data-centric hybrid security and innovation in threat and data protection.
Endpoint security solution for businesses with advanced threat protection and management
An endpoint monitoring tool for Linux and macOS that reports file, socket, and process events to Zeek.
YARA-Endpoint is a client-server architecture tool that can be used for endpoint protection and incident response.