Cisco Secure Endpoint is a cloud-native endpoint security solution that provides advanced protection across control points, enabling businesses to stay resilient. It offers powerful EDR capabilities, USB device control, integrated XDR capabilities, and built-in Talos Threat Hunting to detect and respond to threats. With Cisco Secure Endpoint, businesses can stop threats before they compromise their operations, reduce remediation times by up to 85%, and gain deep visibility into events and device trajectory. The solution also integrates with other Cisco products, such as Cisco XDR, Cisco Umbrella, and Cisco Duo, to provide a comprehensive security posture.

