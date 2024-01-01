An IOC tracker written in Python that queries Google Custom Search Engines for various cybersecurity indicators and monitors domain status using Google Safe Browsing APIs.
PSHunt is a Powershell Threat Hunting Module designed to scan remote endpoints for indicators of compromise or survey them for more comprehensive information related to the state of those systems. PSHunt began as the precursor to Infocyte's commercial product, Infocyte HUNT, and is now being open sourced for the benefit of the DFIR community. PSHunt is divided into several modules, functions, and folders, with Discovery functions used to identify hosts on the network, Scanners for modular queries, and Surveys for collecting comprehensive information from remote hosts.
VirusTotal API v3 is a threat intelligence platform for scanning files, URLs, and IP addresses, and retrieving reports on threat reputation and context.
ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.
A StalkPhish Project YARA repository for Phishing Kits zip files.
A project that detects malicious SSL connections by identifying and blacklisting SSL certificates used by botnet C&C servers and identifying JA3 fingerprints to detect and block malware botnet C&C communication.
A free software that calculates the security ranking of Internet Service Providers to detect malicious activities.