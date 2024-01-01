PSHunt Logo

PSHunt is a Powershell Threat Hunting Module designed to scan remote endpoints for indicators of compromise or survey them for more comprehensive information related to the state of those systems. PSHunt began as the precursor to Infocyte's commercial product, Infocyte HUNT, and is now being open sourced for the benefit of the DFIR community. PSHunt is divided into several modules, functions, and folders, with Discovery functions used to identify hosts on the network, Scanners for modular queries, and Surveys for collecting comprehensive information from remote hosts.

powershell threat-hunting endpoint-security dfir hunting

ThreatTracker

An IOC tracker written in Python that queries Google Custom Search Engines for various cybersecurity indicators and monitors domain status using Google Safe Browsing APIs.

ioc python
ZoomEye

ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.

cybersecurity
SSLBL - SSL Blacklist

A project that detects malicious SSL connections by identifying and blacklisting SSL certificates used by botnet C&C servers and identifying JA3 fingerprints to detect and block malware botnet C&C communication.

c2 botnet ja3 ssl