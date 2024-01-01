DeepBlueCLI 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

DeepBlueCLI - a PowerShell Module for Threat Hunting via Windows Event Logs Eric Conrad, Backshore Communications, LLC Sample EVTX files are in the .\evtx directory Note If your antivirus freaks out after downloading DeepBlueCLI: it's likely reacting to the included EVTX files in the .\evtx directory (which contain command-line logs of malicious attacks, among other artifacts). EVTX files are not harmful. You may need to configure your antivirus to ignore the DeepBlueCLI directory. Table of Contents Usage Windows Event Logs processed Detected events Examples Output Logging setup See the DeepBlue.py Readme for information on DeepBlue.py See the DeepBlueHash Readme for information on DeepBlueHash (detective safelisting using Sysmon event logs) Usage: .\DeepBlue.ps1 <event log name> <evtx filename> See the Set-ExecutionPolicy Readme if you receive a 'running scripts is disabled on this system' error. Process local Windows security event log (PowerShell must be run as Administrator): .\DeepBlue.ps1 or: .DeepBlue.ps1 -log security Process local Windows system event log: .DeepBlue.ps1 -log system Proc