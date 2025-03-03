Tenable Cloud Security is a cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) that provides comprehensive visibility and security across multi-cloud and hybrid environments. The platform integrates several cloud security capabilities including Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM), Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Cloud Workload Protection (CWP), and Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) in a unified solution. Key features include: - Unified inventory management that discovers and catalogs all cloud assets across environments - Vulnerability assessment that identifies and prioritizes security weaknesses - Identity and access management capabilities that enforce least privilege principles - Attack path analysis to visualize potential breach paths through cloud environments - AI security posture management for monitoring AI resources and data - Risk prioritization using Tenable's Vulnerability Priority Rating scores - Just-in-time (JIT) access controls to reduce standing privileges The solution helps security teams identify the four major cloud risk categories: misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, unsecured identities, and vulnerable sensitive data. It provides contextual information to help prioritize remediation efforts, particularly focusing on resources that are publicly exposed, critically vulnerable, and highly privileged. Tenable Cloud Security can be used as a standalone solution or as part of the broader Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, which extends security visibility across the entire attack surface including on-premises environments.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
