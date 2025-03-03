CloudMatos 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

CloudMatos is a unified cloud security platform designed for small and medium businesses, offering a comprehensive Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) solution. The platform integrates several key security components: - Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for monitoring and managing cloud security configurations - Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) for securing container orchestration environments - Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) for securing cloud-hosted applications and services - Attack Path Analysis to identify potential attack vectors and vulnerabilities - Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Scanning to detect security issues in infrastructure definitions - Attack Surface Management to identify and reduce the organization's external attack surface CloudMatos uses AI-powered technology to provide end-to-end threat protection across cloud environments. The platform appears to support multiple cloud providers, helping organizations identify security issues, vulnerabilities, and misconfigurations. The solution is particularly focused on helping SMBs achieve compliance requirements while providing comprehensive security coverage through its MatosSphere product.