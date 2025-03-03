CloudMatos Logo

CloudMatos

0
Commercial
Cloud Security
cloud-security
attack-surface
ai
security-posture
kubernetes-security
cloud-compliance
vulnerability-management
iac
security-automation
container-security
Visit Website

CloudMatos is a unified cloud security platform designed for small and medium businesses, offering a comprehensive Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) solution. The platform integrates several key security components: - Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for monitoring and managing cloud security configurations - Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) for securing container orchestration environments - Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) for securing cloud-hosted applications and services - Attack Path Analysis to identify potential attack vectors and vulnerabilities - Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Scanning to detect security issues in infrastructure definitions - Attack Surface Management to identify and reduce the organization's external attack surface CloudMatos uses AI-powered technology to provide end-to-end threat protection across cloud environments. The platform appears to support multiple cloud providers, helping organizations identify security issues, vulnerabilities, and misconfigurations. The solution is particularly focused on helping SMBs achieve compliance requirements while providing comprehensive security coverage through its MatosSphere product.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) Logo
Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite)

Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) - Version 3.0 Usage for cloud security audits on AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean.

Free
Cloud Security
Dockerfiles for Testing Logo
Dockerfiles for Testing

Create Docker container images for testing and long-term use.

Free
Cloud Security
Perimeterator Logo
Perimeterator

A small project for continuous auditing of internet-facing AWS services

Free
Cloud Security
2tearsinabucket Logo
2tearsinabucket

A tool to enumerate S3 buckets for a specific target

Free
Cloud Security
TrailScraper Logo
TrailScraper

A command-line tool to get valuable information out of AWS CloudTrail and a general purpose toolbox for working with IAM policies

Free
Cloud Security
Securing Applications in Kubernetes Engine Logo
Securing Applications in Kubernetes Engine

Learn how to secure applications in Kubernetes Engine by granting varying levels of privilege based on requirements.

Free
Cloud Security
mass-s3-bucket-tester Logo
mass-s3-bucket-tester

A Python script to test the security of AWS S3 buckets

Free
Cloud Security
AWS Scout2 Logo
AWS Scout2

AWS Scout2 is a security tool for AWS administrators to assess their environment's security posture.

Free
Cloud Security

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Commercial
Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Commercial
Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Commercial
Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Commercial
Application Security
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security