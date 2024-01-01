Tumeryk 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Tumeryk is a Large Language Model Security Posture Management (LLM SPM) solution that provides security for generative AI systems. It offers: 1. LLM vulnerability scanning to assess risks and generate security profiles. 2. AI Firewall capabilities to detect and prevent jailbreak attempts. 3. Content moderation and policy violation alerts. 4. Fact-checking alignment scores to identify and mitigate hallucinations. 5. Off-topic dialog controls to maintain conversation relevance. 6. Multi-tenant LLM management and conversational controls to reduce token spend. 7. Integration with logging and alerting systems for real-time monitoring. 8. Support for multiple cloud environments and LLM models. 9. Secure RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) architecture implementation. 10. Addressing of OWASP Top LLM vulnerabilities in production environments.