Tumeryk is a Large Language Model Security Posture Management (LLM SPM) solution that provides security for generative AI systems. It offers: 1. LLM vulnerability scanning to assess risks and generate security profiles. 2. AI Firewall capabilities to detect and prevent jailbreak attempts. 3. Content moderation and policy violation alerts. 4. Fact-checking alignment scores to identify and mitigate hallucinations. 5. Off-topic dialog controls to maintain conversation relevance. 6. Multi-tenant LLM management and conversational controls to reduce token spend. 7. Integration with logging and alerting systems for real-time monitoring. 8. Support for multiple cloud environments and LLM models. 9. Secure RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) architecture implementation. 10. Addressing of OWASP Top LLM vulnerabilities in production environments.
VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.
WhyLabs is a platform that provides security, monitoring, and observability capabilities for Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI applications, enabling teams to protect against malicious prompts, data leaks, misinformation, and other vulnerabilities.
Apex AI Security Platform provides security, management, and visibility for enterprise use of generative AI technologies.
XBOW is an AI-driven tool that autonomously discovers and exploits web application vulnerabilities, aiming to match the capabilities of experienced human pentesters.
TrojAI is an AI security platform that detects vulnerabilities in AI models and defends against attacks on AI applications.
Mindgard is a continuous automated red teaming platform that enables security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in AI systems, including generative AI and large language models.