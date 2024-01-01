DefectDojo Logo

DefectDojo

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

DefectDojo is an OWASP project that aims to make vulnerability management easier by providing a centralized platform for tracking and managing security vulnerabilities in applications. It helps security teams to streamline their vulnerability management process and improve collaboration between different stakeholders.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-managementvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectioncollaborationowasp

ALTERNATIVES