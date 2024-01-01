A non-profit organization focused on improving the security of software through resources and training.
DefectDojo is an OWASP project that aims to make vulnerability management easier by providing a centralized platform for tracking and managing security vulnerabilities in applications. It helps security teams to streamline their vulnerability management process and improve collaboration between different stakeholders.
Fast and customizable vulnerability scanner
A Powershell script for assessing the security configurations of Siemens - SIMATIC PCS 7 OS client, OS Server or Engineering station.
A vulnerability assessment and management tool that uses patented technology to accurately identify vulnerabilities and prioritize them by risk.
A repository containing hourly-updated data dumps of bug bounty platform scopes
Web inventory tool that captures screenshots of webpages and includes additional features for enhanced usability.