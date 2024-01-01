DECAF++ is a fast whole-system dynamic taint analysis framework with improved performance and elasticity.
Tenable Web App Scanning enables you to gain visibility across your attack surface, focus efforts to prevent likely attacks, and accurately communicate cyber risk to support optimal business performance. The platform offers broad vulnerability coverage spanning IT assets, cloud resources, containers, web apps and identity systems. With Tenable Web App Scanning, you can gain unified visibility of IT and web application vulnerabilities for operational efficiency. Simple set up new web app scans in seconds, eliminate complexity from managing multiple, siloed solutions, and eliminate false positives or missing high-risk vulnerabilities. The platform provides actionable results in minutes, with fast web application scans to discover common security hygiene issues that run in two minutes or less. You can also create fully customizable dashboards and widget visualizations to integrate IT, cloud and web application vulnerability data into a single, unified view. Tenable One Exposure Management Platform is designed to help your organization gain visibility across your modern attack surface, focus efforts to prevent likely attacks, and accurately communicate cyber risk to support optimal business performance.
Kiterunner is a tool for lightning-fast traditional content discovery and bruteforcing API endpoints in modern applications.
IronBee is an open source project building a universal web application security sensor.
ARM TrustZone provides a secure execution environment for applications on ARM processors.
A tool that uses Apache mod_rewrite to redirect invalid URIs to a specified URL
A popular free security tool for automatically finding security vulnerabilities in web applications