Commercial
Cloud Security
cloud-security
container-security
vulnerability-management
cloud-native
kubernetes-security
runtime-security
Deepfence is a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that combines multiple security functionalities: It provides vulnerability management capabilities with contextual analysis to reduce false positives in security scanning. The platform includes container security features and cloud workload protection, focusing on identifying vulnerabilities, exposed secrets, cloud misconfigurations, and malware. It utilizes eBPF technology for runtime monitoring and context gathering across cloud environments. The solution is available in two versions: - ThreatMapper: An open-source version for vulnerability scanning and management - ThreatStryker: An enterprise version with additional security features The platform integrates with various cloud environments and container platforms, offering security monitoring for Kubernetes, virtual machines, and serverless architectures.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Inspektor Gadget Logo
Inspektor Gadget

A collection of tools to debug and inspect Kubernetes resources and applications, managing eBPF programs execution and mapping kernel primitives to Kubernetes resources.

Free
Cloud Security
s3reverse Logo
s3reverse

Converts the format of various S3 buckets for bug bounty and security testing.

Free
Cloud Security
s3_objects_check Logo
s3_objects_check

A tool to identify publicly accessible S3 objects

Free
Cloud Security
MKIT - Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool Logo
MKIT - Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool

Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool leveraging FOSS tools to query and validate security-related settings.

Free
Cloud Security
Prowler Logo
Prowler

An open-source security tool for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes security assessments and audits.

Free
Cloud Security
AWS Assume Role Helper Logo
AWS Assume Role Helper

A CLI utility that makes it easier to switch between different AWS roles

Free
Cloud Security
Krampus Logo
Krampus

Krampus is a security solution for managing AWS objects and can be used as a cost-control tool.

Free
Cloud Security
AHHHZURE Logo
AHHHZURE

Automated script for creating a vulnerable Azure cloud lab to train offensive security skills.

Free
Cloud Security

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo

Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

Free
Security Operations
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.

Free
Blogs and News
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
RoboShadow Logo

RoboShadow

A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.

Commercial
Vulnerability Management
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security
