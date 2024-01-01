Deepfence 0 Commercial

Deepfence is a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that combines multiple security functionalities: It provides vulnerability management capabilities with contextual analysis to reduce false positives in security scanning. The platform includes container security features and cloud workload protection, focusing on identifying vulnerabilities, exposed secrets, cloud misconfigurations, and malware. It utilizes eBPF technology for runtime monitoring and context gathering across cloud environments. The solution is available in two versions: - ThreatMapper: An open-source version for vulnerability scanning and management - ThreatStryker: An enterprise version with additional security features The platform integrates with various cloud environments and container platforms, offering security monitoring for Kubernetes, virtual machines, and serverless architectures.