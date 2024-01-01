Deepfence is a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that combines multiple security functionalities: It provides vulnerability management capabilities with contextual analysis to reduce false positives in security scanning. The platform includes container security features and cloud workload protection, focusing on identifying vulnerabilities, exposed secrets, cloud misconfigurations, and malware. It utilizes eBPF technology for runtime monitoring and context gathering across cloud environments. The solution is available in two versions: - ThreatMapper: An open-source version for vulnerability scanning and management - ThreatStryker: An enterprise version with additional security features The platform integrates with various cloud environments and container platforms, offering security monitoring for Kubernetes, virtual machines, and serverless architectures.
A collection of tools to debug and inspect Kubernetes resources and applications, managing eBPF programs execution and mapping kernel primitives to Kubernetes resources.
Converts the format of various S3 buckets for bug bounty and security testing.
Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool leveraging FOSS tools to query and validate security-related settings.
An open-source security tool for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes security assessments and audits.
A CLI utility that makes it easier to switch between different AWS roles
Krampus is a security solution for managing AWS objects and can be used as a cost-control tool.
Automated script for creating a vulnerable Azure cloud lab to train offensive security skills.
