Faraday 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Faraday is a vulnerability management and collaboration platform designed to streamline security assessment workflows and vulnerability tracking. The platform provides centralized vulnerability management capabilities with the following key functionalities: - Integration with over 150 security scanning tools for automated data ingestion - Vulnerability deduplication and normalization of data from multiple sources - Task and methodology management for organizing security assessments - Customizable workflows and automation capabilities for vulnerability response - Built-in reporting features for generating executive and technical reports - Asset management and tracking capabilities - Integration with ticketing systems like Jira and ServiceNow - Support for custom fields and vulnerability templates - Evidence management and documentation features - Multi-user collaboration with role-based access control - API access and CLI tool for automation - Continuous scanning capabilities through agent technology The platform can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. It includes features for vulnerability prioritization, asset discovery, and security metrics visualization through customizable dashboards.