Faraday Logo

Faraday

0
Commercial
Vulnerability Management
vulnerability-management
security-automation
collaboration
security-assessment
vulnerability-analysis
reporting
workflow-automation
security-tools
asset-inventory
integration
Visit Website

Faraday is a vulnerability management and collaboration platform designed to streamline security assessment workflows and vulnerability tracking. The platform provides centralized vulnerability management capabilities with the following key functionalities: - Integration with over 150 security scanning tools for automated data ingestion - Vulnerability deduplication and normalization of data from multiple sources - Task and methodology management for organizing security assessments - Customizable workflows and automation capabilities for vulnerability response - Built-in reporting features for generating executive and technical reports - Asset management and tracking capabilities - Integration with ticketing systems like Jira and ServiceNow - Support for custom fields and vulnerability templates - Evidence management and documentation features - Multi-user collaboration with role-based access control - API access and CLI tool for automation - Continuous scanning capabilities through agent technology The platform can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. It includes features for vulnerability prioritization, asset discovery, and security metrics visualization through customizable dashboards.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

dom-based-xss-finder Logo
dom-based-xss-finder

DOM-based XSS vulnerability scanner

Free
Vulnerability Management
WPScan Logo
WPScan

WordPress security scanner for identifying vulnerabilities in WordPress websites.

Free
Vulnerability Management
SpiderFoot Logo
SpiderFoot

Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot.

Free
Vulnerability Management
CRT sh Logo
CRT sh

Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs.

Free
Vulnerability Management
bWAPP Logo
bWAPP

A free and open-source deliberately insecure web application for security enthusiasts, developers, and students to discover and prevent web vulnerabilities.

Free
Vulnerability Management
Retire.js Logo
Retire.js

JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator

Free
Vulnerability Management
OpenRedireX Logo
OpenRedireX

A fuzzer for detecting open redirect vulnerabilities

Free
Vulnerability Management
Node.js Bug Bounty Program Logo
Node.js Bug Bounty Program

The Node.js Bug Bounty Program is a program aimed at identifying and fixing security vulnerabilities in the Node.js ecosystem.

Free
Vulnerability Management

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Commercial
Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Commercial
Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Commercial
Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Commercial
Application Security
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security