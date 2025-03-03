Faraday is a vulnerability management and collaboration platform designed to streamline security assessment workflows and vulnerability tracking. The platform provides centralized vulnerability management capabilities with the following key functionalities: - Integration with over 150 security scanning tools for automated data ingestion - Vulnerability deduplication and normalization of data from multiple sources - Task and methodology management for organizing security assessments - Customizable workflows and automation capabilities for vulnerability response - Built-in reporting features for generating executive and technical reports - Asset management and tracking capabilities - Integration with ticketing systems like Jira and ServiceNow - Support for custom fields and vulnerability templates - Evidence management and documentation features - Multi-user collaboration with role-based access control - API access and CLI tool for automation - Continuous scanning capabilities through agent technology The platform can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. It includes features for vulnerability prioritization, asset discovery, and security metrics visualization through customizable dashboards.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
WordPress security scanner for identifying vulnerabilities in WordPress websites.
Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot.
Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs.
A free and open-source deliberately insecure web application for security enthusiasts, developers, and students to discover and prevent web vulnerabilities.
The Node.js Bug Bounty Program is a program aimed at identifying and fixing security vulnerabilities in the Node.js ecosystem.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Check Point CloudGuard WAF
A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.