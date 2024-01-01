StepSecurity is a platform designed to enhance the security of GitHub Actions CI/CD pipelines. It offers several key features: 1. Harden Runner: Implements network egress control and infrastructure security for GitHub Actions runners, helping prevent supply chain attacks. 2. Risk Discovery: Identifies CI/CD risks and GitHub Actions security misconfigurations. 3. Action Replacement: Substitutes potentially risky third-party Actions with StepSecurity Maintained Actions, reducing the need for forking and maintenance. 4. Orchestration: Automates the implementation of GitHub Actions security best practices through pull requests. 5. Network Egress Filtering: Provides runtime security by blocking egress traffic with an allowlist, compatible with various runner types. 6. Action Risk Assessment: Discovers and evaluates the risk of GitHub Actions used across an organization. 7. Standardization: Helps integrate AppSec tools and security best practices into GitHub Actions workflow files.
