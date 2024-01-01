Mana Security Logo

Mana Security is a vulnerability management tool for macOS. Features Continious monitoring of 100+ apps against known and potential vulnerabilities. Instant detection of a new vulnerabilities as soon as they appear in public databases (e.g. CVE). Tracks patching velocity and compares it against Mana's community and other benchmarks.

