Mana Security is a vulnerability management tool for macOS. Features Continious monitoring of 100+ apps against known and potential vulnerabilities. Instant detection of a new vulnerabilities as soon as they appear in public databases (e.g. CVE). Tracks patching velocity and compares it against Mana's community and other benchmarks.