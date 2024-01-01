Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs.
Mana Security is a vulnerability management tool for macOS. Features Continious monitoring of 100+ apps against known and potential vulnerabilities. Instant detection of a new vulnerabilities as soon as they appear in public databases (e.g. CVE). Tracks patching velocity and compares it against Mana's community and other benchmarks.
A collection of real-world scenarios to evaluate command injection detection and exploitation abilities
An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages.
A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, featuring intentionally vulnerable PHP code to test web application security.
A tool for scanning Adobe Experience Manager instances for potential security vulnerabilities
Cloud-based service for testing and analyzing Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats.