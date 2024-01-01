A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, intentionally vulnerable to various web-based attacks.
SecurityVulnerability.io is a tool that collects, enriches, and displays vulnerability information in a format that is easily accessible and understandable for both humans and computers. It gathers data from various sources, enhances the information with additional context, and presents it in a user-friendly manner.
A utility for testing AWS Lambda functions for SQL Injection vulnerabilities using SQLMap attacks.
The Node.js Bug Bounty Program is a program aimed at identifying and fixing security vulnerabilities in the Node.js ecosystem.
A collection of real-world scenarios to evaluate command injection detection and exploitation abilities
Simple script to check a domain's email protections and identify vulnerabilities.
NoSQLMap is a Python tool for auditing and automating injection attacks on NoSQL databases.