Cyscale is a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) that provides security monitoring and compliance management for cloud environments. The platform offers the following capabilities: Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for detecting misconfigurations and vulnerabilities across multiple cloud providers including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud. Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) functionality for monitoring user permissions and privileged access. Container and Kubernetes security analysis including vulnerability scanning and configuration assessment. Compliance monitoring and reporting for standards like ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and NIST. Data security monitoring with inventory tracking of cloud data stores and security analysis. The solution operates without requiring agents and provides contextual analysis of security findings to help prioritize remediation efforts.
