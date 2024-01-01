Hardware and Firmware Security Guidance

A one-stop online resource for cybersecurity degree programs in the US, offering information on undergraduate and graduate levels, online programs, and career options.
This repository offers guidance on mitigating side-channel attacks through firmware patches, software patches, configuration changes, and more. It also provides resources on publicized attacks like Spectre and Meltdown, as well as information on firmware and microcode vulnerabilities such as LoJax and Ryzenfall. Additionally, it includes recommendations for UEFI hardening and hardware upgrades.
Hands-on cybersecurity training and testing platform with 1800+ labs
Blue-team capture the flag competition for improving cybersecurity skills.
One of the oldest hacker conventions in America, offering a unique and personal experience.
A newsletter providing summarized cyber defense technical content for blue and purple teams to stay informed and protect their estates.