Hardware and Firmware Security Guidance 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repository offers guidance on mitigating side-channel attacks through firmware patches, software patches, configuration changes, and more. It also provides resources on publicized attacks like Spectre and Meltdown, as well as information on firmware and microcode vulnerabilities such as LoJax and Ryzenfall. Additionally, it includes recommendations for UEFI hardening and hardware upgrades.