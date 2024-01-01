Hardware and Firmware Security Guidance Logo

Hardware and Firmware Security Guidance

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

This repository offers guidance on mitigating side-channel attacks through firmware patches, software patches, configuration changes, and more. It also provides resources on publicized attacks like Spectre and Meltdown, as well as information on firmware and microcode vulnerabilities such as LoJax and Ryzenfall. Additionally, it includes recommendations for UEFI hardening and hardware upgrades.

Training and Resources
Free

ALTERNATIVES