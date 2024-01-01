The Trystero Project is a threat intelligence platform that measures email security efficacy and provides various tools and resources, while VMware Carbon Black offers endpoint protection and workload security solutions.
This project is designed to create deceptive webpages to deceive and redirect attackers away from real websites. The deceptive webpages are generated by cloning real websites, specifically their login pages. For further reading material on the tool development, please visit our blog. Getting Started The project is composed of two tools: - Web Cloner: Responsible for cloning real websites and creating the deceptive webpage. - Deceptive Web server: Responsible for serving the cloned webpages, and reporting to a syslog server upon requests. Operating System The project was designed and tested on an Ubuntu 16.04 machine. Prerequisites - pip install requests - apt install gir1.2-webkit2-3.0 python-gi python-gi-cairo python3-gi python3-gi-cairo gir1.2-gtk-3.0 How to use How to use the Web Cloner: usage: WebCloner.py [-h] [-o OUTPUT_DIRECTORY] website_url positional arguments: website_url: The URL path to the web page you desire to clone optional arguments: -h, --help: show this help message and exit -o OUTPUT_DIRECTORY, --output-directory OUTPUT_DIRECTORY: Setting the output directory for the cloned webpage How to run the Deceptive web server: usage: TrapServer.py [-h] [--webroot-directory W
The Trystero Project is a threat intelligence platform that measures email security efficacy and provides various tools and resources, while VMware Carbon Black offers endpoint protection and workload security solutions.
