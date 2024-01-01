0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

List of Challenges: ~ Chall 1 | URL ~ Chall 2 | Form ~ Chall 3 | User-Agent ~ Chall 4 | Referrer ~ Chall 5 | Cookie ~ Chall 6 | LocalStorage ~ Chall 7 | Login Page ~ Chall 8 | File Upload ~ Chall 9 | Base64 Encoding ~ Chall 10 | Removes Alert ~ Chall 11 | Removes Script ~ Chall 12 | Preg_replace ~ Chall 13 | HTML Entities ~ Chall 14 | Regex Filter #1 ~ Chall 15 | Regex Filter #2 ~ Chall 16 | Regex Filter #3 ~ Chall 17 | HTML Entities + URL Encode ~ Chall 18 | HTML Entities #2 (Special Character) ~ Chall 19 | HTML Entities #3 (Input Value) ~ Chall 20 | HTML Entities #4 (Input Value + Capitalizes) Screenshot: Instalation: Run your web server (XAMPP / LAMPP) Clone the repository and put the files in the /htdocs/xss-labs You can access http://localhost:8080/xss-labs Happy Hacking ^_^ Run this image: To run this image you need docker installed. Just run the command: docker run --name web-ctf -d -it -p 80:80 hightechsec/xsslabs Deploy Manually Docker image: Clone this repo (git clone https://github.com/tegal1337/0l4bs) Then run docker build -t "xsslabs" . and wait until it's done If the build is clear, run this command