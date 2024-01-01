0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs

A low overhead rate limiter for your routes
List of Challenges: ~ Chall 1 | URL ~ Chall 2 | Form ~ Chall 3 | User-Agent ~ Chall 4 | Referrer ~ Chall 5 | Cookie ~ Chall 6 | LocalStorage ~ Chall 7 | Login Page ~ Chall 8 | File Upload ~ Chall 9 | Base64 Encoding ~ Chall 10 | Removes Alert ~ Chall 11 | Removes Script ~ Chall 12 | Preg_replace ~ Chall 13 | HTML Entities ~ Chall 14 | Regex Filter #1 ~ Chall 15 | Regex Filter #2 ~ Chall 16 | Regex Filter #3 ~ Chall 17 | HTML Entities + URL Encode ~ Chall 18 | HTML Entities #2 (Special Character) ~ Chall 19 | HTML Entities #3 (Input Value) ~ Chall 20 | HTML Entities #4 (Input Value + Capitalizes) Screenshot: Instalation: Run your web server (XAMPP / LAMPP) Clone the repository and put the files in the /htdocs/xss-labs You can access http://localhost:8080/xss-labs Happy Hacking ^_^ Run this image: To run this image you need docker installed. Just run the command: docker run --name web-ctf -d -it -p 80:80 hightechsec/xsslabs Deploy Manually Docker image: Clone this repo (git clone https://github.com/tegal1337/0l4bs) Then run docker build -t "xsslabs" . and wait until it's done If the build is clear, run this command
OWASP Damn Vulnerable Web Sockets (DVWS) is a vulnerable web application for client-server communication with numerous vulnerabilities.
FingerprintJS is a client-side browser fingerprinting library that provides a unique visitor identifier unaffected by incognito mode.
A technology lookup and lead generation tool that identifies the technology stack of any website and provides features for market research, competitor analysis, and data enrichment.
Lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies.
A free book providing design and implementation guidelines for writing secure programs in various languages.