WhatWeb 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

WhatWeb identifies websites. Its goal is to answer the question, "What is that Website?". WhatWeb recognises web technologies including content management systems (CMS), blogging platforms, statistic/analytics packages, JavaScript libraries, web servers, and embedded devices. WhatWeb has over 1800 plugins, each to recognise something different. WhatWeb also identifies version numbers, email addresses, account IDs, web servers, and other information. WhatWeb is a next-generation web scanner developed by Andrew Horton (urbanadventurer) and Brendan Coles (bcoles). For more information about WhatWeb visit: https://morningstarsecurity.com/research/whatweb