AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits.
WhatWeb identifies websites. Its goal is to answer the question, "What is that Website?". WhatWeb recognises web technologies including content management systems (CMS), blogging platforms, statistic/analytics packages, JavaScript libraries, web servers, and embedded devices. WhatWeb has over 1800 plugins, each to recognise something different. WhatWeb also identifies version numbers, email addresses, account IDs, web servers, and other information. WhatWeb is a next-generation web scanner developed by Andrew Horton (urbanadventurer) and Brendan Coles (bcoles). For more information about WhatWeb visit: https://morningstarsecurity.com/research/whatweb
AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits.
A browser with XSS detection capabilities
A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files.
Yara Based Detection for web browsers
Emulates browser functionality to detect exploits targeting browser vulnerabilities.
cwe_checker is a suite of checks to detect common bug classes in ELF binaries using Ghidra for firmware analysis.