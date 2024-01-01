BotScout.com 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

BotScout helps prevent automated web scripts, known as 'bots', from registering on forums, polluting databases, spreading spam, and abusing forms on websites. They track names, IPs, and email addresses used by bots and provide this data through a powerful API for form testing. You can manually search their bot database or integrate code to automatically ban or reject bots. Get a free API key for more than ~1000 automated lookups a day.