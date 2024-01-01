BotScout.com

A free threat intelligence feed and banlist feed of known malicious IP addresses for public use only.
BotScout helps prevent automated web scripts, known as 'bots', from registering on forums, polluting databases, spreading spam, and abusing forms on websites. They track names, IPs, and email addresses used by bots and provide this data through a powerful API for form testing. You can manually search their bot database or integrate code to automatically ban or reject bots. Get a free API key for more than ~1000 automated lookups a day.
eCrimeLabs provides a SOAR platform for threat detection and response, integrated with MISP.
Container of 200 Windows EVTX samples for testing detection scripts and training on DFIR.
Maltego transform pack for analyzing and graphing Honeypots using MySQL data.
Public access to Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) and other data for readers of Security Scorecard's technical blog posts and reports.
A comprehensive list of IP addresses for cybersecurity purposes, including threat intelligence, incident response, and security research.