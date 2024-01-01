ICAP Server with Yara scanner for URL and content.
URL Scan is a website scanner that provides a sandbox for the web, allowing users to scan URLs and websites for potential threats and vulnerabilities. It offers various features such as public, unlisted, and private scan options, country selection, and user agent selection. The platform provides a detailed report of the scan results, including any detected threats or vulnerabilities.
A Linux command-line tool that allows you to kill in-progress TCP connections based on a filter expression, useful for libnids-based applications that require a full TCP 3-way handshake for TCB creation.
A Bluetooth 5 and 4.x sniffer using TI CC1352/CC26x2 hardware with advanced features and Python-based host-side software.
DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts.
A simple web crawler written in Go
Automate mass scanning of technologies used on websites