Oasis Agentic Access Management Logo

Top Alternatives to Oasis Agentic Access Management

IAM

Manages AI agent identities and non-human access across cloud and SaaS platforms

340 Alternatives to Oasis Agentic Access Management

Pathlock Compliance-Centric Identity Governance Logo
Pathlock Compliance-Centric Identity Governance

Compliance-focused IGA platform for provisioning, SoD analysis, and access reviews

IAM
Broadcom Identity and Access Management Logo
Broadcom Identity and Access Management

Enterprise IAM platform with zero trust identity fabric capabilities

IAM
Saviynt Identity Security Logo
Saviynt Identity Security

Identity security platform for human, non-human, and AI agent identities

IAM
ManageEngine ADManager Plus Logo
ManageEngine ADManager Plus

Unified AD and Microsoft 365 mgmt, reporting, and automation platform

IAM
ManageEngine AD360 Logo
ManageEngine AD360

Integrated IAM suite for Active Directory and hybrid identity management

IAM
RSA Governance & Lifecycle Logo
RSA Governance & Lifecycle

Identity governance platform for access mgmt, compliance & lifecycle automation

IAM
Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software Logo
Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software

Automates user/group lifecycle mgmt across directories with delegation & self-service

IAM
Omada Identity On-Premises Identity Governance Logo
Omada Identity On-Premises Identity Governance

On-premises IGA solution for identity lifecycle and access management

IAM
Avatier Identity Anywhere Logo
Avatier Identity Anywhere

AI-powered identity security platform with IGA, SSO, and password mgmt.

IAM
SecurEnds Unified Identity Platform Logo
SecurEnds Unified Identity Platform

Unified identity platform for IGA, PAM, compliance, and access governance

IAM
Bravura Security Fabric Logo
Bravura Security Fabric

Unified IAM & PAM platform with identity mgmt, privileged access & password mgmt

IAM
EmpowerID Identity Management Logo
EmpowerID Identity Management

Identity management platform for access governance and Zero Trust security

IAM
Clear Skye Identity Governance Logo
Clear Skye Identity Governance

Identity governance and administration solution native to ServiceNow platform

IAM
Omada Identity Cloud Logo
Omada Identity Cloud

Cloud-based IGA solution for identity lifecycle mgmt and access governance

IAM
BAAR Technologies BAAR-IGA Logo
BAAR Technologies BAAR-IGA

IGA platform for managing identities, access rights, and compliance

IAM
Unotech Cymmetri Logo
Unotech Cymmetri

Enterprise IAM platform for identity management and access control

IAM
Clarity Security Identity Governance Logo
Clarity Security Identity Governance

Identity governance platform with automated access reviews and lifecycle mgmt.

IAM
Alcor AccessFlow Logo
Alcor AccessFlow

Automated IAM platform for centralized access management and compliance

IAM
Ilantus Identity Management Solutions Logo
Ilantus Identity Management Solutions

IAM solutions provider with Zero Trust security and AI-powered accelerators

IAM
Monokee Identity Orchestration Logo
Monokee Identity Orchestration

IAM platform with visual identity orchestration and low/no-code workflows

IAM
Oracle Access Governance Logo
Oracle Access Governance

Oracle Access Governance is an identity and access management solution that helps organizations control, monitor, and audit user access privileges across their IT environment.

IAM
Soffid Digital Identity Management Logo
Soffid Digital Identity Management

Unified digital identity management platform with IAM, PAM, and compliance tools

IAM
Tuebora AI Agents Logo
Tuebora AI Agents

AI-powered IGA platform automating identity governance processes

IAM
READI Smart Connectors Logo
READI Smart Connectors

Low-code connector platform for extending IGA to disconnected applications

IAM
CyberIAM Identity and Access Management Logo
CyberIAM Identity and Access Management

IAM and PAM consulting services and managed identity services platform

IAM
ID North Identity Security Logo
ID North Identity Security

IAM consulting and identity security solutions provider for Nordic organizations

IAM
Oracle Identity Governance Logo
Oracle Identity Governance

Oracle Identity Governance is an identity governance and administration solution that manages user identities, access entitlements, and compliance requirements across cloud and on-premises environments.

IAM
Appmore ServiceNow Identity and Access Management Logo
Appmore ServiceNow Identity and Access Management

ServiceNow-based IAM solution for identity governance and access management

IAM
Gathid Identity Graph Logo
Gathid Identity Graph

Identity graph platform for visualizing and managing identity data and access

IAM
SAP Cloud Identity Access Governance Logo
SAP Cloud Identity Access Governance

Cloud-based IAM governance for access control and compliance management

IAM
ManageEngine Identity360 Logo
ManageEngine Identity360

Cloud-based IAM platform for identity mgmt, SSO, MFA, and lifecycle mgmt

IAM
Radiant Logic RadiantOne Logo
Radiant Logic RadiantOne

Identity data platform that unifies, observes, and acts on identity data

IAM
XYPRO XYGATE Identity Connector (XIC) Logo
XYPRO XYGATE Identity Connector (XIC)

Identity connector for HPE NonStop servers with IAM platform integration

IAM
Vanta Access Reviews Logo
Vanta Access Reviews

Automated access review platform for user access management and compliance

IAM
ManageEngine IAM Solutions Logo
ManageEngine IAM Solutions

Suite of IAM solutions for workforce identity, privileged access, and Zero Trust

IAM
Permiso Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) Logo
Permiso Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM)

Identity Security Posture Management platform for cloud identity protection

IAM
Netwrix 1Secure Logo
Netwrix 1Secure

Unified platform for identity and data security across hybrid environments

IAM
Netwrix Identity Management Logo
Netwrix Identity Management

Identity management solution for automated provisioning and access control

IAM
TrustLogix TrustAccess Logo
TrustLogix TrustAccess

Data access governance platform enforcing least-privilege across data platforms

IAM
Plerion Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management Logo
Plerion Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management

Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for managing cloud permissions

IAM
Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Logo
Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM)

Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Mgmt for multi-cloud identity & access control

IAM
Token NHI Lifecycle Management Logo
Token NHI Lifecycle Management

Manages non-human identity lifecycle with automated key rotation & governance

IAM
Veza Access AI Logo
Veza Access AI

GenAI-powered identity security platform for least privilege access management

IAM
Veza Access Hub Logo
Veza Access Hub

Centralized access mgmt platform for self-service requests & governance

IAM
Veza Access Monitoring Logo
Veza Access Monitoring

Monitors identity activity to identify over-privileged access and unused perms.

IAM
Veza Access Reviews Logo
Veza Access Reviews

Automates user access certifications and reviews across systems and resources.

IAM
Veza Access Requests Logo
Veza Access Requests

Self-service access request and provisioning platform with JIT access

IAM
Veza Lifecycle Management Logo
Veza Lifecycle Management

Automates user access provisioning and deprovisioning throughout employee lifecycle

IAM
Veza Separation of Duties Logo
Veza Separation of Duties

Detects and mitigates separation of duties violations across platforms.

IAM
Veza Access Visibility Logo
Veza Access Visibility

Identity access visibility platform for managing permissions across systems

IAM
Veza Access AuthZ Logo
Veza Access AuthZ

Automates identity provisioning and deprovisioning across enterprise systems.

IAM
Veza NHI Security Logo
Veza NHI Security

Platform for managing and securing non-human identities across enterprise systems

IAM
Accops HyLabs Logo
Accops HyLabs

Virtual ICT lab management platform for educational institutions and L&D orgs

IAM
Alibaba Cloud IDaaS Logo
Alibaba Cloud IDaaS

Alibaba Cloud IDaaS is a cloud-native Identity and Access Management platform.

IAM
IDECSI Permission Explorer Logo
IDECSI Permission Explorer

Permission analysis and supervision tool for Microsoft 365 and file servers

IAM
Reco Identity Access Governance Logo
Reco Identity Access Governance

AI-powered identity and access governance platform for SaaS environments

IAM
SecuPi Dynamic Authorization Logo
SecuPi Dynamic Authorization

ABAC-based dynamic authorization for fine-grained access control

IAM
LogicManager User Access Reviews & Third-Party Spend Management Logo
LogicManager User Access Reviews & Third-Party Spend Management

User access review and third-party spend management solution

IAM
Cypago UAR Engine Logo
Cypago UAR Engine

Automated user access review platform for compliance and access management

IAM
Saviynt Secure Your External Workforce Logo
Saviynt Secure Your External Workforce

External identity mgmt platform for contractors, vendors, and third-party access

IAM
Saviynt Identity Cloud Logo
Saviynt Identity Cloud

Identity security platform for managing human and non-human identities

IAM
SailPoint Identity Security Cloud Logo
SailPoint Identity Security Cloud

AI-driven identity governance & access mgmt platform for enterprise IAM

IAM
SailPoint Non-Employee Risk Management Logo
SailPoint Non-Employee Risk Management

Manages identity governance for contractors, vendors, and third-party workers.

IAM
SailPoint Agent Identity Security Logo
SailPoint Agent Identity Security

Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources

IAM
SailPoint Machine Identity Security Logo
SailPoint Machine Identity Security

Governs and secures non-human identities like service accounts, bots, and RPAs

IAM
SailPoint Data Access Security Logo
SailPoint Data Access Security

Identity-based data access governance for humans and machine identities

IAM
SailPoint Observability & Insights Logo
SailPoint Observability & Insights

Identity graph visualization for access visibility and risk analysis

IAM
Omada Identity Omada Identity Cloud Logo
Omada Identity Omada Identity Cloud

SaaS IGA platform with AI-powered automation for identity lifecycle management

IAM
Okta Universal Directory Logo
Okta Universal Directory

Cloud-based directory service for centralized user, group, and device mgmt.

IAM
Clear Skye IGA Logo
Clear Skye IGA

IGA solution built natively on ServiceNow platform for identity governance

IAM
Clarity 10-Minute Access Reviews Logo
Clarity 10-Minute Access Reviews

Automated user access review platform with risk scoring and nested access visibility

IAM
Clarity Attribute Based Access Control Logo
Clarity Attribute Based Access Control

ABAC engine for dynamic least-privilege access based on real-time attributes

IAM
Clarity Identity Explorer Logo
Clarity Identity Explorer

Identity governance platform for managing identities and access entitlements

IAM
Clarity Identity Lifecycle Manager Logo
Clarity Identity Lifecycle Manager

Identity lifecycle management platform for employee onboarding and access control

IAM
Clarity Security Integration Library Logo
Clarity Security Integration Library

Identity governance platform with 100+ pre-built connectors for unified access mgmt

IAM
BAAR BAAR-IGA Identity Lifecycle Management Logo
BAAR BAAR-IGA Identity Lifecycle Management

Identity lifecycle mgmt solution for workforce provisioning & access control

IAM
BAAR Technologies IGA for Oracle Applications Cloud Logo
BAAR Technologies IGA for Oracle Applications Cloud

IGA solution pre-integrated with Oracle Applications Cloud for ERP access

IAM
Cymmetri CISO Dashboard Logo
Cymmetri CISO Dashboard

Converged IAM platform with CISO dashboard for identity lifecycle management

IAM
Ilantus AiA Application Onboarding Tool Logo
Ilantus AiA Application Onboarding Tool

Automates IAM application onboarding with templates and workflows.

IAM
Ilantus iAudit Tool Logo
Ilantus iAudit Tool

Automates user access reviews & certification for IAM systems via data processing

IAM
Ilantus iDash Monitoring Tool Logo
Ilantus iDash Monitoring Tool

Identity data aggregation & monitoring tool with analytics dashboards

IAM
Ilantus rAnalyze Logo
Ilantus rAnalyze

Role mining & access rights analysis tool for IAM governance & compliance

IAM
Ilantus IAM Program Assessment Logo
Ilantus IAM Program Assessment

IAM program assessment service evaluating identity and access management maturity

IAM
Ilantus Rapid Application Onboarding Factory Logo
Ilantus Rapid Application Onboarding Factory

Automates IAM application onboarding through data gathering and workflow mgmt.

IAM
Ilantus Managed Identity Operation Logo
Ilantus Managed Identity Operation

Managed IAM operations service with Zero Trust framework and IDaaS support

IAM
ILANTUS IAM Maturity and Gap Assessment Logo
ILANTUS IAM Maturity and Gap Assessment

IAM advisory and consulting services for maturity assessment and gap analysis

IAM
Soffid Identity Analytics Logo
Soffid Identity Analytics

BI analytics module for IAM systems providing dashboards for identity risk mgmt

IAM
Soffid IGA Logo
Soffid IGA

Identity Governance and Administration platform for identity lifecycle mgmt

IAM
Soffid ID Risk & Compliance (IRC) Logo
Soffid ID Risk & Compliance (IRC)

Identity risk mgmt & compliance solution with automated audits & access controls

IAM
Tuebora Application Onboarding Agent Logo
Tuebora Application Onboarding Agent

AI agent for onboarding apps into IGA systems using natural language

IAM
Tuebora JML Agent Logo
Tuebora JML Agent

IGA agent for automating JML workflows with AI-driven provisioning

IAM
Tuebora Reviews Agent Logo
Tuebora Reviews Agent

AI-powered access review automation using RLHF for IGA compliance

IAM
Tuebora Segregation of Duties Logo
Tuebora Segregation of Duties

IGA agent for detecting and managing segregation of duties conflicts

IAM
Tuebora Access Requests Logo
Tuebora Access Requests

AI-powered access request management agent for IGA with RLHF capabilities

IAM
Tuebora Workload Identity Management Agent Logo
Tuebora Workload Identity Management Agent

AI-powered workload identity mgmt for non-human identities governance

IAM
Tuebora Identity Governance and Administration Logo
Tuebora Identity Governance and Administration

Cloud and on-premise IGA solution with tiered offerings for identity lifecycle

IAM
READI Access Studio Logo
READI Access Studio

Identity automation platform with access policy, workflow, and connector mgmt

IAM
Readibots Access Studio Logo
Readibots Access Studio

Identity admin platform with virtualized control plane for access mgmt

IAM
Readibots Bot Studio Logo
Readibots Bot Studio

Automation platform for identity workflows using bots and playbooks

IAM
READI Connector Studio Logo
READI Connector Studio

Low-code platform for building custom identity connectors for IGA systems

IAM
Gurucul Identity Analytics (IdA) Logo
Gurucul Identity Analytics (IdA)

Identity analytics platform for monitoring identity-based risks and access.

IAM
Avatier Identity Anywhere Group Management Logo
Avatier Identity Anywhere Group Management

Self-service AD group management platform with workflow automation

IAM
Avatier Identity Management Logo
Avatier Identity Management

AI-powered identity management platform with Docker container framework

IAM
Avatier Compliance Auditor Access Governance Logo
Avatier Compliance Auditor Access Governance

Access governance software for access certification and AD group management

IAM
Avatier Identity Anywhere 2025 Summer Edition Logo
Avatier Identity Anywhere 2025 Summer Edition

IAM platform with self-service capabilities, MFA, SSO, and mobile access

IAM
Avatier Identity Enforcer Logo
Avatier Identity Enforcer

Automated user provisioning and self-service IT catalog for identity mgmt.

IAM
Avatier Lifecycle Management Logo
Avatier Lifecycle Management

AI-powered identity lifecycle mgmt with self-service access requests & provisioning

IAM
ID North Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) Logo
ID North Identity Governance and Administration (IGA)

IGA solution for managing digital identities and access permissions

IAM
GuidePoint Identity Governance & Administration Logo
GuidePoint Identity Governance & Administration

IGA assessment and implementation services for user access governance

IAM
JumpCloud Open Cloud Directory Logo
JumpCloud Open Cloud Directory

Cloud-based directory platform for identity, access, and device management

IAM
JumpCloud Identity Lifecycle Management Logo
JumpCloud Identity Lifecycle Management

Centralized identity lifecycle mgmt platform for automated user provisioning

IAM
JumpCloud Directory Insights Logo
JumpCloud Directory Insights

Directory-level event monitoring and logging for user identities and resources

IAM
JumpCloud HRIS Integration Logo
JumpCloud HRIS Integration

Connects HR platforms to JumpCloud for automated identity lifecycle management

IAM
Ory B2B IAM Logo
Ory B2B IAM

B2B IAM platform with self-service onboarding and granular access control

IAM
Ory Open Source Logo
Ory Open Source

Open-source IAM & CIAM platform with modular authentication & authorization

IAM
Free
Ory Enterprise License Logo
Ory Enterprise License

Self-hosted IAM solution with enterprise support, SLAs, and regular updates

IAM
Ory Oathkeeper Logo
Ory Oathkeeper

Identity & Access Proxy for authenticating, authorizing & mutating HTTP requests

IAM
Ory Keto Logo
Ory Keto

Open source authorization server based on Google Zanzibar for access control

IAM
Free
ConductorOne C1 Platform Logo
ConductorOne C1 Platform

AI-native identity governance platform for human, non-human, and AI identities

IAM
Saviynt ISPM Logo
Saviynt ISPM

Identity Security Posture Management platform for identity risk detection

IAM
Saviynt Identity Governance & Administration Logo
Saviynt Identity Governance & Administration

Identity governance & administration platform for managing access & compliance

IAM
Saviynt Identity Platform Logo
Saviynt Identity Platform

Identity platform for securing AI agents, humans, and non-human identities

IAM
Axonius Continuous Identity Discovery Logo
Axonius Continuous Identity Discovery

Continuous identity discovery and lifecycle mgmt across hybrid environments

IAM
Cerby Identity Lifecycle Logo
Cerby Identity Lifecycle

Automates identity lifecycle mgmt for apps without API/SCIM support

IAM
Pathlock Application Access Governance Logo
Pathlock Application Access Governance

Automates access governance and SoD controls across enterprise applications

IAM
Pathlock Compliant Provisioning Logo
Pathlock Compliant Provisioning

Automates risk-aware user provisioning across enterprise applications

IAM
Pathlock Role Management Logo
Pathlock Role Management

Automates role management across enterprise apps with SoD analysis and compliance

IAM
Pathlock Access Risk Analysis Logo
Pathlock Access Risk Analysis

Identifies and manages SoD and sensitive access risks across business apps

IAM
Pathlock User Access Review Logo
Pathlock User Access Review

Automates user access reviews and certifications across enterprise systems

IAM
Talanos IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT Logo
Talanos IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT

IAM consulting and managed services for identity governance and access mgmt.

IAM
cyberelements Identity Governance & Administration (IGA) Logo
cyberelements Identity Governance & Administration (IGA)

IGA solution for centralized identity lifecycle & access rights management

IAM
One Identity Active Roles Logo
One Identity Active Roles

Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege

IAM
One Identity Identity Manager Logo
One Identity Identity Manager

Enterprise IGA platform for user access governance and automated provisioning

IAM
Gathid Access Creep Logo
Gathid Access Creep

Access governance tool for auditing and managing user access across systems

IAM
Gathid AI Logo
Gathid AI

AI-powered identity and access governance platform with digital twin modeling

IAM
Gathid Role Mining Logo
Gathid Role Mining

Automates role mining and access control management using ML and identity graphs.

IAM
Cayosoft Administrator Logo
Cayosoft Administrator

Unified admin console for hybrid AD, Entra ID, Intune, Teams & M365 mgmt.

IAM
Cayosoft Management and Protection Suite Logo
Cayosoft Management and Protection Suite

Hybrid AD, Entra ID & M365 mgmt, monitoring, and recovery platform

IAM
OpenIAM Workforce Identity Logo
OpenIAM Workforce Identity

Workforce IAM platform for identity lifecycle, access governance, and SSO

IAM
OpenIAM Customer IAM Logo
OpenIAM Customer IAM

Customer IAM platform for managing external identities with SSO and MFA

IAM
1Password SaaS Manager Logo
1Password SaaS Manager

SaaS app discovery, lifecycle mgmt, access control & spend optimization platform

IAM
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation Logo
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation

Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets

IAM
NuSummit Cybersecurity Identity and Access Management Logo
NuSummit Cybersecurity Identity and Access Management

AI-driven IAM services for identity governance, access mgmt, and compliance

IAM
Intelligent Identity & Access Security Logo
Intelligent Identity & Access Security

Identity and access management solution from BeyondTrust

IAM
Corsha Non-Human Identities (NHIs) Logo
Corsha Non-Human Identities (NHIs)

Platform for managing and securing Non-Human Identities (NHIs)

IAM
Corsha Machine Identity Platform Logo
Corsha Machine Identity Platform

Enterprise identity provider for machine identity and access management

IAM
Evidian Orbion - Identity as-a-Service Logo
Evidian Orbion - Identity as-a-Service

Cloud-based IAM solution with SSO, MFA, and identity lifecycle management

IAM
Evidian Identity Governance and Administration Logo
Evidian Identity Governance and Administration

IGA solution for managing user identities, access rights, and compliance

IAM
Evidian Analytics Logo
Evidian Analytics

Identity analytics and monitoring for IAM systems with compliance reporting

IAM
Evidian DirX Logo
Evidian DirX

Enterprise IAM suite with identity governance, directory services, and SSO

IAM
Evidian Orbion Access & Governance Logo
Evidian Orbion Access & Governance

Cloud-based IAM solution combining access management and governance features

IAM
Thales Cybersecurity Solutions Logo
Thales Cybersecurity Solutions

Enterprise cybersecurity portfolio covering data, app, and identity protection

IAM
Hexaware CyberSolve Logo
Hexaware CyberSolve

IAM solutions provider offering identity governance, PAM, and Zero Trust access

IAM
Hushmesh Page Not Found Logo
Hushmesh Page Not Found

Identity management solution based on mesh architecture principles

IAM
Identity Automation Page Not Found Logo
Identity Automation Page Not Found

Identity and access management solution for enterprise identity governance.

IAM
Identity Automation Product Logo
Identity Automation Product

Identity governance and administration solution for access management

IAM
Identity Automation RapidIdentity Lifecycle Logo
Identity Automation RapidIdentity Lifecycle

Identity lifecycle mgmt platform for education with provisioning & PAM

IAM
Identity Automation RapidIdentity Governance Logo
Identity Automation RapidIdentity Governance

Identity governance platform for access control and policy enforcement

IAM
iDentiti Logo
iDentiti

Identity governance and administration solution

IAM
LoginRadius Customer Identity Logo
LoginRadius Customer Identity

Customer identity and access management platform for businesses

IAM
OneLogin Advanced Directory Logo
OneLogin Advanced Directory

Cloud directory service that syncs users from multiple directory sources

IAM
OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management Logo
OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management

Automates user provisioning, deprovisioning, and lifecycle management.

IAM
Optimal IdM Virtual Identity Server Logo
Optimal IdM Virtual Identity Server

Virtual directory server providing unified view of identity data from LDAP & SQL

IAM
Optimal IdM LDAP Proxy Firewall Logo
Optimal IdM LDAP Proxy Firewall

LDAP proxy firewall for securing Active Directory and LDAP directories

IAM
Optimal IdM Cloud-Hosted Virtual Identity Server Logo
Optimal IdM Cloud-Hosted Virtual Identity Server

Cloud-hosted virtual directory server for unified identity data access

IAM
RedLegg Cloud-Based IAM Solutions Logo
RedLegg Cloud-Based IAM Solutions

Managed cloud IAM service for identity & access control across cloud environments

IAM
RedLegg Identity and Access Management Logo
RedLegg Identity and Access Management

IAM services covering IGA, cloud IAM, PAM, ITDR, and HRMS automation

IAM
SecureAuth Customer Identity Management Logo
SecureAuth Customer Identity Management

Customer identity and access management platform for secure authentication

IAM
Security Weaver Separations Enforcer Logo
Security Weaver Separations Enforcer

SAP segregation of duties conflict analysis and mitigation tool

IAM
Security Weaver Secure Provisioning Logo
Security Weaver Secure Provisioning

Automated user provisioning solution for SAP with SOD conflict detection

IAM
Security Weaver Transaction Archive Logo
Security Weaver Transaction Archive

SAP transaction data collection and analysis for access management

IAM
Sertalink ADManager Plus Logo
Sertalink ADManager Plus

AD, Exchange, and Office 365 management and reporting solution

IAM
ShareGate Protect Logo
ShareGate Protect

M365 access control & data governance tool for managing permissions & oversharing

IAM
Strata Identity Continuity Logo
Strata Identity Continuity

Identity orchestration platform for hybrid/multi-cloud IAM modernization

IAM
Strata Maverics Identity Orchestration Logo
Strata Maverics Identity Orchestration

Identity orchestration platform for managing distributed IAM across hybrid envs

IAM
Strata Identity Orchestration Logo
Strata Identity Orchestration

Identity orchestration platform for integrating IAM architecture without app code changes

IAM
Templar Shield Identity & Access Management Logo
Templar Shield Identity & Access Management

IAM solution built on ServiceNow for identity lifecycle & access governance

IAM
Templar Shield Human+AI Logo
Templar Shield Human+AI

IAM solution combining human oversight with AI automation for access management

IAM
Tools4ever HelloID Logo
Tools4ever HelloID

Identity and access management platform for user lifecycle management

IAM
Tools4ever Not Found Logo
Tools4ever Not Found

Identity management solution for user provisioning and access control

IAM
Ubisecure B2B Identity Management Logo
Ubisecure B2B Identity Management

B2B identity and access management platform for partner and vendor access

IAM
Ubisecure Right to Represent Logo
Ubisecure Right to Represent

LEI-based service for verifying organizational representation rights

IAM
Ubisecure Identity Platform Logo
Ubisecure Identity Platform

Customer and B2B identity management platform with CIAM and IAM capabilities

IAM
WALLIX IAG Logo
WALLIX IAG

Identity and access governance platform for access rights management

IAM
Zluri Self-service Access Requests Logo
Zluri Self-service Access Requests

Self-service access request automation platform with Slack integration

IAM
Zluri Identity Lifecycle Management Logo
Zluri Identity Lifecycle Management

Automates identity lifecycle mgmt for joiner-mover-leaver workflows

IAM
Radiant Logic RadiantOne Platform Logo
Radiant Logic RadiantOne Platform

Centralized identity data platform unifying human & non-human identities

IAM
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads Logo
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads

IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control

IAM
Aquera AlertOps Connector Logo
Aquera AlertOps Connector

Identity mgmt connector for AlertOps user provisioning, SSO, and governance

IAM
Atlassian Crowd Connector Logo
Atlassian Crowd Connector

IAM connector for Atlassian Crowd user provisioning and lifecycle management

IAM
ViewDS Access Sentinel Logo
ViewDS Access Sentinel

Centralized authorization server for fine-grained access control using XACML

IAM
ViewDS Identity Bridge Logo
ViewDS Identity Bridge

Identity data synchronization tool for cloud and on-premises systems

IAM
ViewDS Cobalt IAM Logo
ViewDS Cobalt IAM

Multi-tenant IAM platform for MSPs and CSPs with SSO, MFA, and RBAC/ABAC

IAM
Torii Identity Governance Logo
Torii Identity Governance

IGA platform for SaaS app discovery, access mgmt, and compliance automation

IAM
Adaxes Logo
Adaxes

AD, Entra ID, Exchange & M365 management with automation & delegation

IAM
Simeio Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) Logo
Simeio Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM)

Managed CIAM service for securing customer digital access and experiences

IAM
Simeio Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Logo
Simeio Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM)

Managed CIEM service for multi-cloud permission & entitlement management

IAM
Simeio Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) Logo
Simeio Identity Governance and Administration (IGA)

IGA solution with managed services for access governance and compliance

IAM
SecureKey Identity & Access Management Logo
SecureKey Identity & Access Management

Identity and access management solution by SecureKey

IAM
SafePaaS Policy-Based Access Governance Logo
SafePaaS Policy-Based Access Governance

Policy-based access governance for ERP, SaaS apps, and cloud infrastructure

IAM
Pointsharp Identity Lifecycle Management Logo
Pointsharp Identity Lifecycle Management

Automated identity and access mgmt solution for Microsoft environments

IAM
Pointsharp Identity Sync Logo
Pointsharp Identity Sync

Automates identity provisioning and synchronization across systems and services.

IAM
PlainID Dynamic Authorization Logo
PlainID Dynamic Authorization

Real-time policy-based access control platform for enterprise authorization

IAM
OSC Edge Identity Services Logo
OSC Edge Identity Services

Managed identity and access management services for organizations

IAM
Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews Logo
Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews

AI-powered user access review automation for identity governance

IAM
MachSol MachPanel Tool for Active Directory Synchronization Logo
MachSol MachPanel Tool for Active Directory Synchronization

AD synchronization tool for one-way sync between on-premise and cloud ADs

IAM
MachSol MachPanel Active Directory Manager Logo
MachSol MachPanel Active Directory Manager

Active Directory management platform for user provisioning and automation

IAM
MachSol MachSync Logo
MachSol MachSync

Active Directory identity synchronization tool for users, groups, and passwords

IAM
Defakto Non-Human IAM Platform Logo
Defakto Non-Human IAM Platform

Non-human IAM platform for workloads, services, and AI agents

IAM
Defakto Multi-Cloud Access Logo
Defakto Multi-Cloud Access

Multi-cloud identity federation platform eliminating static credentials

IAM
Defakto Hybrid IAM Platform Logo
Defakto Hybrid IAM Platform

Non-human IAM platform for hybrid IT environments with secretless authentication

IAM
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform Logo
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform

IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery

IAM
Contact Identity Logo
Contact Identity

IAM solution for centralized user and access management in cloud and on-prem

IAM
Alex Logo
Alex

AI-powered digital employee for automating IAM tasks and orchestration

IAM
Permission Assist Logo
Permission Assist

IAM solution for financial institutions managing user access and permissions

IAM
SlashID Identity Management Logo
SlashID Identity Management

Identity management platform with biometric auth and multi-region support

IAM
Scalekit SCIM Logo
Scalekit SCIM

SCIM implementation for automated user provisioning and deprovisioning

IAM
Scalekit SCIM Provisioning Logo
Scalekit SCIM Provisioning

SCIM provisioning API for automated user lifecycle management from directories

IAM
SCIM User Provisioning Logo
SCIM User Provisioning

SCIM-based user provisioning service for automated identity lifecycle management

IAM
Orchid Identity & Access Management Logo
Orchid Identity & Access Management

IAM platform providing continuous identity observability across applications

IAM
Keycard Logo
Keycard

Unified identity infrastructure for AI agents with federated identity & access

IAM
Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) Logo
Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM)

CIAM solutions for secure customer access to digital services and apps

IAM
Gardiyan Enterprise Identity Management System Logo
Gardiyan Enterprise Identity Management System

Authentication software for Windows and Linux with alternative login methods

IAM
The Identity Knowledge Graph Logo
The Identity Knowledge Graph

Identity knowledge graph for access governance and IAM decision-making

IAM
Agen for Workforce Logo
Agen for Workforce

Identity and access management platform for AI agents accessing internal tools

IAM
Bsure Logo
Bsure

Identity management solution for Microsoft Entra ID user visibility & control

IAM
Abbey Labs Logo
Abbey Labs

Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows.

IAM
Aceiss Logo
Aceiss

Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring.

IAM
Active Cypher Cypher Scout Logo
Active Cypher Cypher Scout

AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments.

IAM
Arexdata Permission Management Logo
Arexdata Permission Management

Audits and manages user permissions to reduce security risks.

IAM
Ascent InfoSec IAM Logo
Ascent InfoSec IAM

Managed IAM service for user access control across enterprise resources.

IAM
Aserto Logo
Aserto

Fine-grained authorization service for apps and APIs with ~1ms latency.

IAM
AuthZed Cloud Logo
AuthZed Cloud

Self-service cloud platform for managing authorization infrastructure via SpiceDB.

IAM