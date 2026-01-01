Broadcom Identity and Access Management Description

Broadcom Identity and Access Management is an enterprise identity and access management platform designed to implement zero trust principles across organizations. The solution consists of five integrated components that work together to form a modern identity fabric. The platform includes VIP for multifactor authentication and risk-based authentication, SiteMinder for centralized authentication and authorization services, Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) for automated user provisioning and access governance, Privileged Access Management (PAM) for protecting privileged accounts and credentials, and Directory services for supporting online applications and services. The solution applies zero trust principles by continuously verifying users and devices, enforcing least-privileged access, and protecting against assumed breaches. It addresses security gaps that arise when organizations need to launch applications quickly while maintaining security infrastructure. Modernization capabilities include VIP Authentication Hub for cloud-based modern IAM services, DX Operational Observability for real-time visibility into SiteMinder environments, and IGA Xpress for simplified deployment and migration. The platform supports various deployment models and provides centralized management for authentication, authorization, user provisioning, access governance, and privileged access control across enterprise environments.