Clarity Attribute Based Access Control Description

Clarity Attribute Based Access Control is an identity governance platform that implements attribute-based access control (ABAC) to grant least-privilege access dynamically. The system evaluates real-time attributes such as job title, project, department, location, and device to determine access permissions. The platform supports hybrid environments including SaaS applications, on-premises systems, and hybrid infrastructure. It handles multiple authentication and provisioning methods including direct permissions, local accounts, SAML, and SCIM integrations. The system defines birthright entitlements using attribute combinations, automatically provisioning appropriate access for new employees. It orchestrates provisioning and deprovisioning workflows to manage employee lifecycle events and eliminate orphaned accounts. Access permissions update automatically when employee attributes change, such as department transfers or job role modifications. The platform includes drift detection capabilities that continuously monitor access configurations and identify deviations from defined standards. When drift is detected, the system can trigger alerts or initiate automated remediation workflows. The solution includes access review functionality, identity lifecycle management, reporting capabilities, and an identity explorer interface. It is SOC 2 compliant and offers proof-of-concept deployments for evaluation.