Avatier Identity Anywhere Description

Avatier Identity Anywhere is an identity security platform that provides identity governance and administration capabilities for workforce management. The platform includes self-service password management, access management, lifecycle automation, access governance, and single sign-on functionality. The solution operates on a containerized architecture that can be deployed in cloud-hosted or non-hosted environments, supporting Microsoft Azure, Entra ID, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and other cloud platforms. It offers a "Bring Your Own Directory" model that allows organizations to keep identity data on-premise while using cloud-based identity services. The platform includes passwordless authentication and multi-factor authentication capabilities. It provides workflow automation with push-notification approvals for access requests and provisioning. The system features REST APIs for customization and integration with enterprise applications including Oracle, PeopleSoft, SAP, JD Edwards, IBM, Epic, Cerner, Infor, and Agilysys. Identity Anywhere is accessible across multiple platforms including iOS, Android, Chrome, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Teams, ServiceNow, Slack, Skype, Meta Messenger, and SMS. The platform includes group self-service capabilities and supports application connectors for provisioning and auditing. The solution is designed for organizations seeking to consolidate identity management functions into a single platform with AI-driven automation and cross-platform accessibility.