Corsha Machine Identity Platform Description

Corsha Machine Identity Platform is an enterprise identity provider designed to manage non-human identities (NHIs) across hybrid environments. The platform provides discovery, monitoring, and auditing capabilities for connections to protected services, ensuring only trusted clients can access services and data. The platform automates cryptographic identity provisioning and rotation using short-lived PKI certificates, eliminating the need for manual secret management. It generates dynamic, one-time-use credentials for each managed client to address secrets sprawl. Organizations can implement real-time access control by starting and stopping access for individual machines or groups, and schedule access based on business operations and security policies. The solution is Kubernetes-native and deploys in minutes across various environments including VMware, Docker, Azure, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, air-gapped systems, and government clouds. It maintains an active continuous Authority-to-Operate (cATO) at Impact Level 2 (IL2) and IL4 moving to IL5 for government deployments. The platform integrates into existing infrastructure without requiring code changes on service or client workload sides, eliminating the need to engage vendor or OEM teams. It uses an Infrastructure-as-Code-defined Distributed Logic Network (DLN) that supports horizontal and vertical scaling. The solution supports zero trust architecture implementation and provides coverage for non-person entities (NPEs) across OT to IT environments.