Ory Open Source Logo

Ory Open Source

Open-source IAM & CIAM platform with modular authentication & authorization

IAM Open Source
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Ory Open Source Description

Ory Open Source is a collection of modular Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) tools. The platform consists of five main components that can be used independently or together. Ory Hydra is an OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect certified server designed for API security. Ory Kratos provides cloud-native user management, including identity provisioning, user information storage, and authentication method configuration through a headless API. Ory Polis functions as a SAML to OpenID Connect bridge with Directory Sync capabilities, supporting enterprise SSO and user lifecycle management via SAML, OIDC, and SCIM protocols. Ory Oathkeeper serves as an Identity and Access Proxy (IAP) for authenticating, authorizing, and mutating incoming traffic using Zero Trust principles. Ory Keto is an authorization server inspired by Google Zanzibar, providing granular access policies with RBAC, ABAC, and ACL support. The platform is self-hosted and supported by a community of developers. It offers APIs and services for authentication, authorization, access control, and delegation. The open-source version provides community support and receives approximately one update per year. Organizations can deploy the tools individually or as a complete IAM solution based on their requirements.

Ory Open Source FAQ

Common questions about Ory Open Source including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Ory Open Source is Open-source IAM & CIAM platform with modular authentication & authorization developed by Ory Corp. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with IAM, Open Source, Zero Trust.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox