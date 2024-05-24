Ory Open Source Description

Ory Open Source is a collection of modular Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) tools. The platform consists of five main components that can be used independently or together. Ory Hydra is an OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect certified server designed for API security. Ory Kratos provides cloud-native user management, including identity provisioning, user information storage, and authentication method configuration through a headless API. Ory Polis functions as a SAML to OpenID Connect bridge with Directory Sync capabilities, supporting enterprise SSO and user lifecycle management via SAML, OIDC, and SCIM protocols. Ory Oathkeeper serves as an Identity and Access Proxy (IAP) for authenticating, authorizing, and mutating incoming traffic using Zero Trust principles. Ory Keto is an authorization server inspired by Google Zanzibar, providing granular access policies with RBAC, ABAC, and ACL support. The platform is self-hosted and supported by a community of developers. It offers APIs and services for authentication, authorization, access control, and delegation. The open-source version provides community support and receives approximately one update per year. Organizations can deploy the tools individually or as a complete IAM solution based on their requirements.