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WALLIX IAG

by WALLIX

Identity and access governance platform for access rights management

IAM Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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WALLIX IAG Description

WALLIX IAG is an Identity and Access Governance solution that provides centralized visibility and control over user identities, permissions, and access rights across business applications. The platform maps identities to their respective permissions and enables organizations to manage access certification campaigns and track staff changes. The solution automates threat detection to identify security issues such as orphan privileged accounts and over-entitled accounts. It supports compliance with regulatory requirements including ISO 27, Basel, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and GDPR through simplified auditing and reporting processes. WALLIX IAG includes Privileged Access Governance (PAG) capabilities that work in conjunction with Privileged Access Management (PAM) to ensure privileged users maintain appropriate access levels. The platform manages the complete identity lifecycle, addressing employee onboarding, movements, and departures. The solution implements Segregation of Duties (SoD) controls to mitigate risks associated with individual process control. Security teams can create rules and policies, identify anomalies, and highlight access risks through dashboards. WALLIX IAG provides customizable reporting and dashboarding capabilities for governance insights. The platform enables business collaboration by allowing different business units to participate in user access review processes. It can operate independently or complement existing Identity Access Management (IAM) systems.

WALLIX IAG FAQ

Common questions about WALLIX IAG including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

WALLIX IAG is Identity and access governance platform for access rights management developed by WALLIX. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

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