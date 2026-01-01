Omada Identity Cloud
Omada Identity Cloud
Omada Identity Cloud Description
Omada Identity Cloud is a SaaS-deployed Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) solution that provides identity lifecycle management, access governance, intelligent provisioning, and risk analytics capabilities. The platform is built on Azure cloud-native architecture with multi-tenant compute and single-tenant data isolation. The solution includes an identity analytics engine with dashboards and custom reporting for tracking identity activity and audit trails. It features an Access Intelligence engine that unifies identity data to provide visibility and analytics across access landscapes, identifying risk patterns and providing data-driven recommendations for remediation. The platform incorporates AI and machine learning capabilities for role mining, anomaly detection, and usage-based access recommendations. It includes Javi, an AI assistant that integrates with collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams to automate identity management tasks and enable access reviews. Omada Identity Cloud offers a flexible data model that allows administrators to add IGA attributes or entity types through the UI without coding or database modifications. The Cloud Management Portal provides browser and API control for managing upgrades, configurations, and restorations. The solution includes a library of pre-built connectors for enterprise application integration and supports a 12-week implementation program. It provides compliance workbenches, policy management, and role optimization features to support governance requirements and Zero Trust security models.
Omada Identity Cloud FAQ
Omada Identity Cloud is Cloud-based IGA solution for identity lifecycle mgmt and access governance developed by Omada Identity.
