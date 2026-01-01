Clear Skye Identity Governance Logo

Clear Skye Identity Governance

Identity governance and administration solution native to ServiceNow platform

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Clear Skye Identity Governance Description

Clear Skye Identity Governance is an identity governance and administration (IGA) solution built natively on the ServiceNow platform. The product provides identity security capabilities without requiring external integrations, leveraging ServiceNow's existing infrastructure and workflows. The solution includes user access review and certification capabilities that automate manual steps using ServiceNow's workflow engine. Access request functionality allows end-users to request access through the ServiceNow interface they already use for other requests. Identity lifecycle management provides policy-driven access provisioning and integrates with security and risk workloads on the platform. The product offers separation of duties (SoD) controls with both preventative and detective capabilities, along with automated remediation options. It includes out-of-the-box connectors for various systems, including specialized EPIC connectors for healthcare environments. Clear Skye uses ServiceNow's common service data model for identity data, making it interoperable with other workloads on the platform. The solution inherits ServiceNow's security, availability, and compliance features. It supports role mining capabilities and integrates with existing business processes without requiring modifications. The product is designed for organizations already using ServiceNow, particularly in healthcare, education, and manufacturing sectors. It aims to reduce complexity by eliminating the need for separate IGA tools and associated integrations.

Clear Skye Identity Governance FAQ

Common questions about Clear Skye Identity Governance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Clear Skye Identity Governance is Identity governance and administration solution native to ServiceNow platform developed by Clear Skye Inc.. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →