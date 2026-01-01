Clear Skye Identity Governance
Clear Skye Identity Governance
Clear Skye Identity Governance Description
Clear Skye Identity Governance is an identity governance and administration (IGA) solution built natively on the ServiceNow platform. The product provides identity security capabilities without requiring external integrations, leveraging ServiceNow's existing infrastructure and workflows. The solution includes user access review and certification capabilities that automate manual steps using ServiceNow's workflow engine. Access request functionality allows end-users to request access through the ServiceNow interface they already use for other requests. Identity lifecycle management provides policy-driven access provisioning and integrates with security and risk workloads on the platform. The product offers separation of duties (SoD) controls with both preventative and detective capabilities, along with automated remediation options. It includes out-of-the-box connectors for various systems, including specialized EPIC connectors for healthcare environments. Clear Skye uses ServiceNow's common service data model for identity data, making it interoperable with other workloads on the platform. The solution inherits ServiceNow's security, availability, and compliance features. It supports role mining capabilities and integrates with existing business processes without requiring modifications. The product is designed for organizations already using ServiceNow, particularly in healthcare, education, and manufacturing sectors. It aims to reduce complexity by eliminating the need for separate IGA tools and associated integrations.
Clear Skye Identity Governance FAQ
Common questions about Clear Skye Identity Governance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
