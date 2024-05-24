Radiant Logic RadiantOne Platform Description

RadiantOne Platform is an identity data and access platform that addresses identity sprawl by unifying, normalizing, and governing identity data across fragmented directories, legacy systems, and hybrid cloud environments. The platform serves as a single source of truth for Identity and Access Management (IAM) programs. The platform provides connectivity to identity data sources across SaaS, legacy, and custom applications, as well as IAM tools. It maintains real-time data synchronization across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments through geographically distributed deployment architectures. The system can manage over 50 million identities and 280 million objects in a single deployment, supporting more than 150,000 authentications per second. RadiantOne includes three main components: Identity Data Management for unifying directories and applications into a single identity data fabric, Identity Observability for discovering and correlating identity and access data across IAM layers to detect risks, and Identity Analytics for automating access reviews and compliance reporting. The platform incorporates AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Data Assistant), which applies AI and machine learning to the unified identity data layer for threat detection, least privilege enforcement, and governance automation. The system provides visibility into both human and non-human identity data, supports M&A initiatives, and accelerates IAM infrastructure modernization efforts.