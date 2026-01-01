Avatier Identity Enforcer Logo

Avatier Identity Enforcer

Automated user provisioning and self-service IT catalog for identity mgmt.

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Avatier Identity Enforcer Description

Avatier Identity Enforcer is an identity management solution that provides automated user provisioning and self-service capabilities through an IT service catalog interface. The product consists of two main components: Identity Enforcer for user account provisioning and Group Requester for self-service group management. Identity Enforcer enables organizations to automate user provisioning workflows based on roles, group memberships, and business policies. The system supports fully automated provisioning, self-service provisioning, and hybrid approaches for managing new hires, transfers, and terminations. Users can request access to systems, subscriptions, facilities, assets, groups, and assignments through a graphical interface designed to resemble online shopping. The solution includes built-in audit controls for tracking provisioning activities and compliance management. It features asset budgeting capabilities that function as individual allowances, and automated approval workflows to reduce human error. The system enforces corporate security policies while allowing business users to directly request provisions. Group Requester provides self-service Active Directory group management, enabling business users to create new groups, set group expiration dates, add members, change privileges, and remove access without IT intervention. The module includes rule-based group management using data and roles from authoritative sources, and allows assignment of group ownership through organizational roles and workflows.

Avatier Identity Enforcer FAQ

Common questions about Avatier Identity Enforcer including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Avatier Identity Enforcer is Automated user provisioning and self-service IT catalog for identity mgmt. developed by Avatier. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Active Directory.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →