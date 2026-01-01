Avatier Identity Enforcer Description

Avatier Identity Enforcer is an identity management solution that provides automated user provisioning and self-service capabilities through an IT service catalog interface. The product consists of two main components: Identity Enforcer for user account provisioning and Group Requester for self-service group management. Identity Enforcer enables organizations to automate user provisioning workflows based on roles, group memberships, and business policies. The system supports fully automated provisioning, self-service provisioning, and hybrid approaches for managing new hires, transfers, and terminations. Users can request access to systems, subscriptions, facilities, assets, groups, and assignments through a graphical interface designed to resemble online shopping. The solution includes built-in audit controls for tracking provisioning activities and compliance management. It features asset budgeting capabilities that function as individual allowances, and automated approval workflows to reduce human error. The system enforces corporate security policies while allowing business users to directly request provisions. Group Requester provides self-service Active Directory group management, enabling business users to create new groups, set group expiration dates, add members, change privileges, and remove access without IT intervention. The module includes rule-based group management using data and roles from authoritative sources, and allows assignment of group ownership through organizational roles and workflows.