Avatier Identity Enforcer
Automated user provisioning and self-service IT catalog for identity mgmt.
Avatier Identity Enforcer
Automated user provisioning and self-service IT catalog for identity mgmt.
Avatier Identity Enforcer Description
Avatier Identity Enforcer is an identity management solution that provides automated user provisioning and self-service capabilities through an IT service catalog interface. The product consists of two main components: Identity Enforcer for user account provisioning and Group Requester for self-service group management. Identity Enforcer enables organizations to automate user provisioning workflows based on roles, group memberships, and business policies. The system supports fully automated provisioning, self-service provisioning, and hybrid approaches for managing new hires, transfers, and terminations. Users can request access to systems, subscriptions, facilities, assets, groups, and assignments through a graphical interface designed to resemble online shopping. The solution includes built-in audit controls for tracking provisioning activities and compliance management. It features asset budgeting capabilities that function as individual allowances, and automated approval workflows to reduce human error. The system enforces corporate security policies while allowing business users to directly request provisions. Group Requester provides self-service Active Directory group management, enabling business users to create new groups, set group expiration dates, add members, change privileges, and remove access without IT intervention. The module includes rule-based group management using data and roles from authoritative sources, and allows assignment of group ownership through organizational roles and workflows.
Avatier Identity Enforcer FAQ
Common questions about Avatier Identity Enforcer including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Avatier Identity Enforcer is Automated user provisioning and self-service IT catalog for identity mgmt. developed by Avatier. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Active Directory.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership