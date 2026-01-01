SailPoint Identity Security Cloud
SailPoint Identity Security Cloud
SailPoint Identity Security Cloud Description
SailPoint Identity Security Cloud is an identity governance and administration platform built on the SailPoint Atlas platform. The solution manages identities, access rights, and entitlements across enterprise environments. The platform provides automated access governance capabilities using artificial intelligence to make access decisions and recommendations. It includes lifecycle management functionality for joiner, mover, and leaver processes, automating provisioning and deprovisioning workflows. The solution offers access modeling capabilities that use AI to visualize and refine access patterns, create optimized roles, and reduce overprovisioning. Compliance management features enable automated policy enforcement, streamlined access certifications, and audit trail visibility across the identity landscape. Analytics capabilities analyze user behavior, access trends, and policy violations to detect anomalies and provide identity intelligence through dashboards and reporting. The platform aims to provide real-time visibility into access rights and maintain continuous compliance monitoring. The solution is designed for enterprise-scale deployments and integrates with existing IT infrastructure to manage access across multiple systems and applications. It addresses identity security requirements including access hygiene, audit preparation, and risk mitigation related to identity and access management.
