Cloud and on-premise IGA solution with tiered offerings for identity lifecycle

Tuebora Identity Governance and Administration is an IGA solution available as a cloud service or on-premise deployment. The platform offers four tiered packages (Light, Standard, Premium, Enterprise) designed for organizations ranging from small teams under 500 identities to large enterprises with over 25,000 identities. The solution provides identity lifecycle management capabilities including automated provisioning, access reviews, and self-service access requests. It supports role-based access control (RBAC) and attribute-based access control (ABAC) provisioning across all tiers. Higher-tier packages include segregation of duties (SoD) controls, role and entitlement management, and policy-based access reviews. The platform includes SSO and password management functionality, along with reporting capabilities across all tiers. Premium and Enterprise editions offer customizable user interfaces and support for non-human identity management. The solution features AskTuebora, an AI-based chat interface available in all tiers. Tuebora utilizes AI agents for various IGA processes including application onboarding, provisioning, access reviews, access requests, access controls, password policy management, and reporting. The platform includes the stimul8.ai Studio, which allows customers to design and develop custom agents for specific processes and integrations. Service capabilities include training, 24/7 support with varying SLA levels, and migration services from legacy IGA systems. All plans include free setup with sandbox and production environments, SSO configuration, directory onboarding, and 40 hours of training.

Tuebora Identity Governance and Administration is Cloud and on-premise IGA solution with tiered offerings for identity lifecycle developed by Tuebora Inc.. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Cloud Security.

