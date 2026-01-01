Avatier Identity Anywhere 2025 Summer Edition Logo

Avatier Identity Anywhere 2025 Summer Edition

IAM platform with self-service capabilities, MFA, SSO, and mobile access

IAM
Commercial
Avatier Identity Anywhere 2025 Summer Edition Description

Avatier Identity Anywhere 2025 Summer Edition is an identity and access management platform that provides identity governance and access management capabilities for enterprises. The platform includes a Universal User Interface that operates across desktop, mobile, and enterprise applications. The product offers multi-factor authentication support for secure password reset and passwordless login through directory user credentials. It includes single sign-on capabilities with Just-In-Time provisioning that can automatically provision access to SaaS applications. The platform provides self-service functionality for employees, customers, contractors, and vendors to manage access requests. The mobile application is available for iOS and Android devices, offering push notifications for critical alerts. The platform includes customizable login screens with configurable options for "Remember Me," support, and update notifications. It features a persistent navigation panel and optimized authentication performance. The system supports OpenID Connect multi-factor authentication sessions with flexible storage options in SQL or Redis. It includes RESTful APIs for customization and integration. The platform provides SSO reporting with drill-down capabilities for auditing application usage. Cloud deployment options include containerized environments with continuous upgrades, high availability, and on-demand scaling. The Summer 2025 edition includes 100 Microsoft security patches for Identity Anywhere, Identity Anywhere Agent, and Windows Credential Provider components.

Avatier Identity Anywhere 2025 Summer Edition FAQ

Common questions about Avatier Identity Anywhere 2025 Summer Edition including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Avatier Identity Anywhere 2025 Summer Edition is IAM platform with self-service capabilities, MFA, SSO, and mobile access. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Access Management, Authentication.

