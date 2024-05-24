Identity Automation RapidIdentity Governance Description

RapidIdentity Governance is an identity governance and administration platform that manages access control policies and enforces consistent security policies across organizations. The platform is designed primarily for educational institutions. The solution provides policy-driven configurations that maintain and enforce access policies as processes, data classifications, and personnel change. It includes automated enforcement and management capabilities to reduce manual administrative tasks. Key capabilities include privileged access management with least privilege enforcement, automated identification and reporting of orphaned accounts in target systems, and temporary access provisioning for emergency situations. The platform handles separation of duties (SOD) through static and dynamic policies at the application level to prevent conflicts of interest. The solution offers API password management through secure REST API calls to eliminate hard-coded credentials in application code and scripts. It provides audit logging, security insights, pre-built reporting, and integration capabilities with security information and event management (SIEM) systems. RapidIdentity Governance includes self-service workflows for users to address IT needs and implements rules-based policies for special access rights. The platform supports compliance requirements through comprehensive audit reporting and centralized policy enforcement.