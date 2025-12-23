Monokee Identity Orchestration Description

Monokee Identity Orchestration is an identity and access management platform that combines IAM capabilities with a visual, low/no-code identity orchestrator. The platform manages both workforce and customer identities through customizable user journeys. The product provides access management functionality with authentication and authorization controls. It includes identity governance features for managing the complete identity lifecycle, from creation through role assignments and permissions. The platform supports joiner-mover-leaver workflows for automated onboarding, role changes, and offboarding processes. Monokee offers entitlement management for centralized access rights administration with role-based assignments. The provisioning system automates account creation and removal across connected systems. The platform supports multiple authentication methods including biometrics, tokens, and passwords. The system implements federated authentication using SAML, OAuth, and OpenID Connect protocols for cross-domain access. It includes FIDO protocol support for passwordless authentication. The platform provides centralized management capabilities for controlling user access across multiple platforms and locations through a unified interface. Real-time monitoring and audit capabilities track access activities and security events. The visual orchestrator uses a drag-and-drop interface for designing authentication processes and identity workflows. The platform also supports decentralized identity solutions for user-controlled data management.