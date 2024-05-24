JumpCloud Identity Lifecycle Management Description

JumpCloud Identity Lifecycle Management is a cloud-based platform that centralizes identity and access management throughout the employee lifecycle. The product manages user identities from onboarding through offboarding, automating identity creation, access provisioning, and deprovisioning processes. The platform provides unified identity management by maintaining one identity and one set of credentials per user. It automates identity creation and termination workflows, connecting with HR tools and existing on-premises or cloud directories to streamline lifecycle management tasks. JumpCloud supports hybrid user management through cloud infrastructure, enabling remote control over identity lifecycles regardless of user location. The platform can operate independently or integrate with other tools in the environment. Access control is implemented through group-based mechanisms, including dynamic groups, to grant users access to resources. Upon employee departure, the system can suspend accounts and revoke resource access. The platform layers multi-factor authentication, conditional access policies, and single sign-on capabilities across identities. The product is part of JumpCloud's Open Directory Platform, which encompasses identity management, access management, and device management capabilities. It offers a 30-day trial period for evaluation.