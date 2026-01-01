Tuebora AI Agents
AI-powered IGA platform automating identity governance processes
Tuebora AI Agents
AI-powered IGA platform automating identity governance processes
Tuebora AI Agents Description
Tuebora AI Agents is an Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platform that uses AI agents to automate identity management processes. The platform enables users to define business requirements in natural language, which the system interprets into actionable steps. The platform includes prebuilt AI agents for specific IGA functions: - Application Onboarding Agent handles integration identification, configuration generation, attribute mapping, and reconciliation strategy recommendations - JML (Joiner/Mover/Leaver) Workflows Agent designs lifecycle processes, develops birthright provisioning policies, and provides provisioning forensics - Access Review Campaigns Agent creates review campaigns, identifies non-policy access, auto-certifies low-risk access, and enables what-if analysis for reviewers - Segregation of Duties (SOD) Agent analyzes access patterns, performs role profile analysis, suggests conflict resolutions, and simulates new role introductions - Requests Approvals and Workflows Agent processes natural language access requests, recommends approval chains, and auto-approves low-risk requests The system incorporates Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) to improve over time. Users can test configurations in a sandbox environment before production deployment. The platform provides a modular architecture with policy-driven processes and interactive guidance throughout workflows.
Tuebora AI Agents FAQ
Common questions about Tuebora AI Agents including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Tuebora AI Agents is AI-powered IGA platform automating identity governance processes developed by Tuebora Inc.. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Automation.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership