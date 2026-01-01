Tuebora AI Agents Description

Tuebora AI Agents is an Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platform that uses AI agents to automate identity management processes. The platform enables users to define business requirements in natural language, which the system interprets into actionable steps. The platform includes prebuilt AI agents for specific IGA functions: - Application Onboarding Agent handles integration identification, configuration generation, attribute mapping, and reconciliation strategy recommendations - JML (Joiner/Mover/Leaver) Workflows Agent designs lifecycle processes, develops birthright provisioning policies, and provides provisioning forensics - Access Review Campaigns Agent creates review campaigns, identifies non-policy access, auto-certifies low-risk access, and enables what-if analysis for reviewers - Segregation of Duties (SOD) Agent analyzes access patterns, performs role profile analysis, suggests conflict resolutions, and simulates new role introductions - Requests Approvals and Workflows Agent processes natural language access requests, recommends approval chains, and auto-approves low-risk requests The system incorporates Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) to improve over time. Users can test configurations in a sandbox environment before production deployment. The platform provides a modular architecture with policy-driven processes and interactive guidance throughout workflows.