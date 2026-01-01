Tuebora AI Agents Logo

Tuebora AI Agents

AI-powered IGA platform automating identity governance processes

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Tuebora AI Agents Description

Tuebora AI Agents is an Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platform that uses AI agents to automate identity management processes. The platform enables users to define business requirements in natural language, which the system interprets into actionable steps. The platform includes prebuilt AI agents for specific IGA functions: - Application Onboarding Agent handles integration identification, configuration generation, attribute mapping, and reconciliation strategy recommendations - JML (Joiner/Mover/Leaver) Workflows Agent designs lifecycle processes, develops birthright provisioning policies, and provides provisioning forensics - Access Review Campaigns Agent creates review campaigns, identifies non-policy access, auto-certifies low-risk access, and enables what-if analysis for reviewers - Segregation of Duties (SOD) Agent analyzes access patterns, performs role profile analysis, suggests conflict resolutions, and simulates new role introductions - Requests Approvals and Workflows Agent processes natural language access requests, recommends approval chains, and auto-approves low-risk requests The system incorporates Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) to improve over time. Users can test configurations in a sandbox environment before production deployment. The platform provides a modular architecture with policy-driven processes and interactive guidance throughout workflows.

Tuebora AI Agents FAQ

Common questions about Tuebora AI Agents including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Tuebora AI Agents is AI-powered IGA platform automating identity governance processes developed by Tuebora Inc.. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →