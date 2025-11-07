ManageEngine ADManager Plus Logo

ManageEngine ADManager Plus is an identity governance and administration (IGA) solution designed for hybrid Active Directory environments. The tool provides comprehensive management capabilities for Active Directory, Microsoft 365, and Google Workspace. The platform focuses on several key areas: 1. Identity lifecycle management - automating user provisioning, deprovisioning, and modifications 2. Workflow orchestration - creating approval-based processes for identity management tasks 3. Reporting and auditing - generating detailed reports on AD objects and changes 4. Risk assessment - identifying potential security vulnerabilities in identity configurations 5. Access certification - reviewing and validating user access rights ADManager Plus offers additional functionality through add-ons: - Backup and Recovery add-on for AD, Azure AD, and Google Workspace - Governance, Risk and Compliance add-on for identity risk assessment and access certification The solution helps organizations streamline administrative tasks, enhance security posture, and maintain compliance with regulatory requirements by centralizing identity management operations. It allows for delegation of specific AD administration tasks while maintaining appropriate access controls.

