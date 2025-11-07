ManageEngine ADManager Plus
Manage, secure, and report on AD, Microsoft 365, and Google Workspace environments
ManageEngine ADManager Plus
Manage, secure, and report on AD, Microsoft 365, and Google Workspace environments
ManageEngine ADManager Plus Description
ManageEngine ADManager Plus is an identity governance and administration (IGA) solution designed for hybrid Active Directory environments. The tool provides comprehensive management capabilities for Active Directory, Microsoft 365, and Google Workspace. The platform focuses on several key areas: 1. Identity lifecycle management - automating user provisioning, deprovisioning, and modifications 2. Workflow orchestration - creating approval-based processes for identity management tasks 3. Reporting and auditing - generating detailed reports on AD objects and changes 4. Risk assessment - identifying potential security vulnerabilities in identity configurations 5. Access certification - reviewing and validating user access rights ADManager Plus offers additional functionality through add-ons: - Backup and Recovery add-on for AD, Azure AD, and Google Workspace - Governance, Risk and Compliance add-on for identity risk assessment and access certification The solution helps organizations streamline administrative tasks, enhance security posture, and maintain compliance with regulatory requirements by centralizing identity management operations. It allows for delegation of specific AD administration tasks while maintaining appropriate access controls.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.