Ilantus iAudit Tool
Automates user access reviews & certification for IAM systems via data processing
Ilantus iAudit Tool Description
Ilantus iAudit Tool is an Identity Governance and Administration solution that automates the review and certification of user access across multiple applications. The tool addresses challenges associated with file-based IAM systems and manual remediation processes by processing user account and entitlement data. The solution performs data normalization by applying standard rules and transformation logic to clean data, eliminating duplicates and reducing human errors in access records. It correlates master entitlement files with end systems, ticketing systems, and IGA systems to ensure accurate entitlement mapping through cross-system verification. iAudit processes user account and entitlement data alongside HR records to automate user access reviews and certifications. The tool conducts policy-based access assessments and validates entitlements assigned to individuals in real time to ensure compliance. The solution integrates with existing IGA systems through file generation or direct API integration to enable provisioning and de-provisioning actions. It provides audit history access for internal and external auditors to validate IAM processes and supports application onboarding for integration with existing IAM infrastructure.
